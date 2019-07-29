Demi Rose Mawby Flaunts Insane Curves In Barely-There Neon Bikini

Demi Rose Mawby is seemingly enjoying her vacation and living in a bikini as she soaks up the sun in Mikonos.

On Monday morning, Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself looking like the model she is as she posed seductively in a skimpy little bikini.

In the sexy snapshot, Mawby stands on the terrace of her vacation home. She dons a bright, neon yellow bikini with clear straps.

The classic triangle top flaunted Demi’s ample cleavage, while the barely-there bottoms left little to the imagination, showing off the model’s flat tummy, toned abs, curvy backside, and long, lean legs.

Demi has her long, dark hair pulled back into a ponytail and styled into loose waves that fall down her back. She puts her arms behind her head and runs her hands through her long hair in the photo as she closes her eyes and tilts her face towards the sky.

Mawby also sports a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face, and a dark pink color on her lips.

In the background of the photo, a lavish swimming pool can be seen, as well as a clear blue sky and the Grecian landscape.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose Mawby celebrated her birthday earlier this year. The model had celebrated with an Egyptian-themed party, where she dressed as Cleopatra.

She also got sentimental on her special day, taking to social media to gush over the most important people in her life, and to thank them for their support.

“[Twenty-four] today! I feel so happy, grateful to be here and blessed to have what I have. My friends, the love that’s in my life and the support I have got given from you all along my years. I’m ready to take on another year and what it may bring. Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Love you guys,” Mawby told her fans in the caption of yet another sexy bikini photo.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Demi is considering a move from the U.K. to the United States in the near future.

“She’s got a big fanbase in the U.S. and lots of her fans actually think she’s American. She’ll still mainly be doing modeling and has some big things lined up with famous brands,” an insider told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose by following her Instagram account.