‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Enjoys A Romantic Getaway With Boyfriend Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon are enjoying a romantic trip in Italy.

Following the conclusion of the dramatic 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, Us Weekly shared a series of photos of the happy couple which had previously been shared by Frankel on her Instagram page and revealed that the couple first embarked on their trip last Monday, July 22.

“Bon Voyage,” Frankel wrote in the caption of a photo of herself with a body of water in the background.

Then, the following day, Frankel began sharing photos of herself in swimwear, including bikinis and one-pieces, as well as several more images of herself in resort wear, including long, flowing skirts.

While Frankel hasn’t shared too many images of Bernon, she did confirm Bernon was with her in Italy on Thursday, July 25.

“Paul calls me ‘man on the street,’ ’cause I will talk to any baker, sandal maker, salami slicer, but I won’t talk to a travel agent or a concierge about where I’m supposed to eat,” Frankel wrote on an Instagram Story.

At the same time, Bernon did his best impression of her, saying, “Hey, Bethenny Frankel here, I need a restaurant tonight.”

During a recent appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Frankel gushed over her relationship with Bernon, telling the hosts that her boyfriend was very calm, centered, and balancing. She also gave a nod to her previous relationship with the late Dennis Shields, explaining that they were very up and down and revealing that she never truly knew where she stood.

Also during her appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Frankel said that because she had such a messy split from her former husband, Jason Hoppy, she worried that she would never have a “normal, beautiful, loving relationship.”

“And that’s what [my relationship with Bernon] feels like,” Frankel explained.

Frankel and Bernon began dating one another in October of last year, just two months after Shields was found dead of an alleged overdose at his New York City apartment. As fans saw on The Real Housewives of New York City‘s 11th season, Frankel struggled with Shields’ passing and also experienced feelings of guilt when she moved on from their relationship with Bernon so quickly, which she addressed during counseling with a grief advisor.

The Real Housewives of New York City is expected to begin filming its 12th season sometime later this year.