Ana Cheri Nearly Busts Out Of Bikini In Latest Snap

Ana Cheri heated up Instagram Monday morning with a sultry shot that showed off her killer body.

In the snap, the brunette beauty wore a black-and-white bikini featuring a leaf pattern. The bandeau-style top appeared to be a size too small, as Cheri’s voluptuous chest looked as though it was about to spill over the top. The bottoms were a classic string bikini cut, featuring pink tassels at the end of the strings. The suit showed plenty of Cheri’s bronzed skin in the bright sunlight. Cheri’s taut abs were on display as well, along with her curvy hips and toned thighs.

Cheri wore a full face of makeup that featured natural tones. Her cheeks were contoured, and she wore a pink color on her lips. The fitness model wore her long hair in waves tossed over one shoulder. Standing next to what appeared to be a pool, the 33-year-old looked ready to take a refreshing dip.

In the photo’s caption, Cheri said that she had been doing quite a bit of traveling, just returning from a trip to Palm Springs a couple of weeks ago.

As usual, Cheri’s 12.4 million followers loved the shot. The photo racked up almost 40,000 likes within an hour of going live. The model’s fans left hundreds of heart and fire emoji, and some took a moment to comment on how sexy the snap was.

“Wow looking so gorgeous and hot always,” wrote one follower.

“top model model top body,” one fan said.

“Aww lawddddddddddd,” joked one follower.

“Seriously you’re on another level in every way,” said another.

“Wow most beautiful girl on earth. Look so pretty and fit,” one fan wrote.

“Marry me,” another fan quipped.

Much to the dismay of many of Cheri’s male followers, the stunner is married. In fact, she recently celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with hubby, Ben Moreland. The two have been together for a total of 13 years. On Sunday, Cheri posted a photo of the two and said that she could not be happier, added that she was ready for a vacation in the Caribbean.

In the photo’s comments, Moreland said that he met Cheri when she was 20 and he was 21. Among many things, Cheri works with Moreland at Be More Athletics gym. The bombshell also runs Cheri Fit, a company that sells fitness apparel for men and women.

