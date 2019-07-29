Gwen Stefani Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Her Vegas Show, Demand They Need To Go Again

On June 27, 2018, Gwen Stefani kicked off her “Just A Girl” Las Vegas residency. Since then, she has completed four whole legs at the Zappos Theater.

The most recent leg started on July 5 and ended on July 26. Fans who attended expressed their love for the show via social media and their desire to go see it again.

“Thank you @gwenstefani @ZapposTheater @PHVegas for the special summer #JustAGirlVegas show memories, I’ll never forget it!! See you in the fall!” one fan who is already planning to see the show again tweeted.

“July 20th, my husband and I celebrated 13 years of marriage and 18 years of knowing each other by seeing the one, the only, @gwenstefani! Being this close to the stage was a dream come true. My heart is so full. I want to go back,” a passionate tweet stated.

“I need to get back to Vegas and see the QUEEN @gwenstefani again!” a third fan tweeted.

“Still on cloud 9 after @gwenstefani #justagirlvegas and seriously planning a trip back so I can be in the pit,” another shared to Twitter.

The residency will continue on October 11 and is set to finish on November 2. In total, Stefani will have completed five legs.

The show is titled after the iconic No Doubt song, the band in which Stefani kickstarted her career.

As for the setlist, the concert consists of songs from her days in the band and as a solo artist, as well as some covers, per Setlist.fm.

“Hollaback Girl” “Bathwater” “Baby Don’t Lie” “It’s My Life” “Spiderwebs” “Sunday Morning” “Underneath It All” “The Tide is High” (The Paragons cover) “Ex-Girlfriend” “Hella Good” “Wind It Up” “Rich Girl” “Cool” “Luxurious” “Umbrella” (Rihanna cover) “What You Waiting For?” “Used to Love You” “Misery” “Don’t Speak”

Encore “Make Me Like You” “Hey Baby” “Just a Girl” “The Sweet Escape”

Stefani first became a household name when she was the lead singer of the hugely successful ’90s band No Doubt. Their hits “Don’t Speak,” “Hey Baby,” and “It’s My Life” are a few of many which achieved global chart success. According to RIAA, their 1995 breakthrough album, Tragic Kingdom, has been certified diamond after sales of 10 million in the U.S. alone. In total, they released six studio albums — No Doubt, The Beacon Street Collection, Tragic Kingdom, Return of Saturn, Rock Steady, and Push and Shove.

Since embarking on a solo career in 2004, Stefani has released four studio albums — Love. Angel. Music. Baby., The Sweet Escape, This Is What The Truth Feels Like, and You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

On Spotify, No Doubt’s legacy still lives on with over 5.6 million monthly listeners. Stefani’s solo music currently gathers in over 6.5 million monthly listeners. Her most played solo track is her No. 1 single “Hollaback Girl” with over 243 million streams.