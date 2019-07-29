Nicki Minaj Defends Registered Sex Offender Boyfriend Amid Pregnancy And Engagement Rumors

Nicki Minaj is unhappy with critics of her controversial relationship.

Nicki Minaj, 36, is unhappy with critics of her relationship with boyfriend Kenneth Petty, reports Hollywood Life.

On a July 26 episode of her Apple Music Beats 1 show, Queen Radio, the Grammy nominee decided to defend her controversial boyfriend. She told skeptical fans that her relationship does not need their validation and that she does not care if Kenneth, 40, is neither rich nor famous.

“When a person is with [someone] that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket? How do you not understand that? How f***ing dare you talk about lowering standards,” she said. “It’s the truth, money cannot buy me happiness and good sex.”

During her radio show, Nicki did not discuss Kenneth’s worrisome past.

As reported by People, Nicki’s man was sentenced to jail time for manslaughter in the shooting death of a man named Lamont Robinson in 2002. He is also a registered sex offender. Online records from the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services show that Kenneth was convicted of attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995. Until May 2019, the 40-year-old was on supervised release.

Nicki has previously defended her man, who she has publicly dated since December 2018, from critics.

“He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship,” she wrote on Instagram, regarding Kenneth’s status as a registered sex offender.

Despite Kenneth’s trouble with the law, Nicki seems to be head-over-heels for her man.

Us Weekly noted that the couple have known each other since they were teenagers living in Queens, New York.

According to Hollywood Life, the 36-year-old views Kenneth as her “soulmate.” On July 23, the rapper went on to Twitter to explain that her beau loves her for her and not her fame.

“I wouldn’t date anyone cuz I’m about to be married to my soulmate… Others r infatuated w/ Nicki Minaj he DGAF about this industry & is very protective,” she passionately wrote.

Nicki’s revelation that the pair are set to wed seems to confirm fans’ belief the couple is engaged.

Loading...

A recent collaboration with Chance the Rapper has seriously excited fans, reported People.

“He the Clyde to my Bonnie, ’bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy,” she rapped in her verse on “Zanies and Fools.”

Nicki also recently posted a picture of the pair on Instagram, with an excerpt of the song’s lyrics in the caption.

While Nicki hasn’t responded to the engagement or pregnancy rumors, fans were quick to express their excitement and well wishes on social media.