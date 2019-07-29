Alex Rodriguez Receives Special Birthday Surprise From Jennifer Lopez During ESPN Broadcast

The Rodriguez-Lopez household has a lot to celebrate in July.

Just days after Jennifer Lopez celebrated turning the big 5-0 on July 24, her fiance Alex Rodriguez celebrated his own special day. Saturday, July 27 marked the former Yankee’s 44th birthday and, according to Entertainment Tonight, he received a very special visit during work on Sunday night to celebrate the event.

During ESPN’s broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball yesterday during the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry game in Boston, the athlete was sitting beside co-hosts Jessica Mendoza and Matt Vasgersian when a group of people very near and dear to him suddenly showed up on set. Out from the curtain behind him walks JLo, wearing a loose, white blouse and thick black glasses, while his daughters Ella and Natasha walked in from the other side.

The ladies clearly pulled off an epic surprise, as A-Rod was visibly shocked by their appearance. As his family surrounded him on set, his eyes grew wide and mouth dropped open before simply uttering “whoa” a few times into his headset.

“It’s birthday time,” Vasgersian said as “Happy Birthday” played in the background. Then, a small sheet cake bearing the words “Happy Birthday” in green was passed to the former MLB star, which Lopez informed him was from his friends at ESPN.

“The whole summer has been one large cake,” Alex joked upon receiving the sweet treat — and that has certainly seemed to be proven true.

J-Lo snuck on set to surprise A-Rod with a birthday cake ???? pic.twitter.com/sxay2Ygygs — ESPN (@espn) July 29, 2019

A post shared to the “Medicine” singer’s Instagram account saw Alex being surprised on the stage of his future wife’s “It’s My Party” tour show in Miami with a huge, four-tiered cake decorated to look like his Yankees baseball jersey while the audience shouted “happy birthday A-Rod.” The crowd — led by Jennifer — then burst into a round of “Happy Birthday” as he received hugs and kisses from both his and JLo’s children, who were also on stage.

“You are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm…thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life…wishing you the most beautiful birthday ever!!!” the singer captioned the sweet post.

Loading...

That wasn’t the only other cake the pair has indulged in this summer. Last week, the World of Dance host celebrated her milestone 50th birthday, which she also celebrated in Miami with a huge bash put together by A-Rod. In one photo from the epic night, JLo can be seen standing next to an even bigger black, white, and gold cake adorned with sparklers.