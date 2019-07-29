Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Sexy See-Through Dress On ‘Love’ Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski looks endlessly chic in her latest creative endeavor with Love magazine.

The model took part in a new film in collaboration with the arts and fashion publication and Call This Number, in which she played a character that allowed her to channel some fabulous vintage vibes. Playing Diane Nico in the Ben Cobb Show, Emrata stunned in a gorgeous white sheer gown with feathery sleeves, as well as a pair of vertiginous black heels.

She shared a clip from the movie on her Instagram page, in which she is also seen rocking a super voluminous hairstyle that framed her beautiful facial features perfectly. The film also starred Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, who played fictional director Harry Bardo, as well as actresses Felicity Jones and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Many of her whopping 23.6 million Instagram followers appeared to love her new project, with the latest post racking up nearly half a million views and over 200 comments in just a few hours. The Gone Girl star took a quick break from her usual bikini-clad photos, which make up most of her online presence. As the founder of both a lingerie and swimwear line, it’s no wonder that Emily uses her social media pages to promote her fashion work.

On Sunday, she took to her Instagram page to share a sexy photo of herself rocking one of her own Inamorata Swim bathing suits. The 28-year-old flaunted her insanely fit body as she posed in a skimpy red swimsuit, which she paired with some comfy white Adidas sneakers. She wore her signature long brunette locks down and donned a pair of hoop earrings, while also carrying a blue baseball cap and a green scrunchie.

Emily stood next to a pink pick-up truck with the words “BABE” written across it — the name of the beverage company she models for, which belongs to her good friend and social media influencer The Fat Jew. Her fans clearly approved of the racy snap, with many taking to the comment section to compliment her on her looks.

“Sooo perfect,” one person wrote.

Another online user chimed in, “A raving shape of Goddess.”

Many just left fire and heart-eyed emoji all over the comments to express their opinions, but she also garnered lots of messages from fans from all around the world, including some written in Spanish, Russian, Italian, and Portuguese.

Emily recently revealed that she is expanding her Inamorata Woman line to include slim fit shirts, which can be paired both with her swimsuits and shapewear items. She revealed she got the idea after wearing her husband Sebastian Bear McClard’s shirts all the time.

“I was always stealing Sebo’s shirts so decided we should have our own. Slim fit, cute shape, match your favorite @inamoratawoman print suit or wear it on its own,” she said.