Stassie Karanikolaou Flashes Toned Booty In Skimpy Green Bikini On Instagram

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou is off on another adventure — this time in Mykonos, Greece — and she’s keeping her fans updated as she spends time in her favorite vacation spot. On Sunday evening, the 22-year-old YouTuber took to Instagram to share a photo of herself enjoying the water in a barely-there bikini.

The photo on Stassie’s Instagram feed showed the young social media influencer lying on the edge of a pool, but the far-away and low angle of the shot made it appear as though she was resting on the top of the water. She wore a neon green bikini top that barely covered her thin back. In addition, Stassie donned a neon green thong that put her bodacious booty on full display. She rested on her elbows and kept her long, lean legs straight behind her as she looked at something in the distance through black sunglasses. In the distance, the blue bay waters could be seen filled with traveling boats.

Stassie’s post garnered over 426,000 likes in under a day. In the comments, fans and friends left some love for the famed Instagrammer.

“U look so happy,” one fan remarked with heart emoji.

“My favorite sight,” another wrote.

“Why are you so perfect,” a third follower added.

Stassie also shared her green bikini look to her Instagram Stories. In an NSFW video, one of the YouTuber’s friends sat on Stassie’s legs and slapped her behind several times to show its bounce. The friend, wearing an animal-print bikini, leaned in to smile at the camera as Stassie giggled underneath her.

Stassie has been receiving a ton of attention recently, primarily due to her recent getaway with her best friend, 21-year-old makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, and some of their other close pals. The group jetted off to Turks and Caicos to celebrate the summer launch of Kylie’s skincare line, Kylie Skin. Stassie and Kylie shared several photos of themselves throughout the vacation wearing matching outfits, as well as some other sexy bikinis.

In one popular photo from the trip, Kylie and Stassie posed on a marble staircase wearing coordinating green and purple outfits. Stassie wore a purple long-sleeved crop top with a swirled pattern as well as matching leggings that hugged her amazing legs and backside. Meanwhile, Kylie showed off her assets in a green version of the outfit. Fans in the comments gushed over the two stars, calling them “friendship goals” and noting that the two women even had “matching bodies.”

That post gained over 1 million likes.