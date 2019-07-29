Tyler Baltierra Supports Wife Catelynn Lowell Stopping Breast-Feeding, Slams Others ‘Irrelevant Opinions’

Tyler Baltierra is very supportive of his wife Catelynn Baltierra, and on Sunday, he took to social media to show his support after the preview for the new episode of Teen Mom OG was posted.

In the clip, Catelynn reveals that she thinks she wants to stop breastfeeding. She and Tyler talk about the pros and cons of breastfeeding and Catelynn revealed the difficulties that she faced. According to Us Weekly. Catelynn revealed that with nursing, she had difficulties scheduling her therapy appointments. Tyler supported his wife and told her she is a “great mom.”

After the clip was posted, he retweeted it and voiced more support for Catelynn on Twitter.

“Vaeda is the happiest, healthiest little baby I have ever seen! So, a little advice to all of you ‘Pinterest Perfect Parents,’ If that baby didn’t develop in your uterus, you don’t have a right to say what’s best for that baby. PERIOD.”

With the tweet, Tyler included the hashtags “fed is best” and “moms know best.”

Following his tweet, Tyler realized he may have offended some individuals and clarified his comments in an additional tweet.

“TO ALL THE ADOPTIVE/FOSTER PARENTS, I sincerely apologize if my tweet offended you. It was written in the heat of the moment from all the asinine people & their irrelevant opinions. I meant to say…’if you aren’t raising that baby, you can’t say what’s best for that baby!'”

Loading...

Tyler and Catelynn have been sharing their lives on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom OG for a decade. Over that time, they have shared their ups and downs. As a result, they are used to fans voicing their opinions on what Catelynn and Tyler choose to do. Perhaps that is why Tyler spoke out in support of his wife before the episode aired, letting fans know that he supports her decision no matter what anyone else may think.

Over the years, fans have watched Catelynn and Tyler go through a lot. On their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant, the young couple made the difficult decision to place their daughter up for adoption. Cameras continued to follow the couple after the adoption.

In 2015, Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s second daughter, Nova, on New Years Day. Later that year, the couple tied the knot. Last year, Catelynn announced that she was pregnant with her third child. The pregnancy, she admitted, came as a shock to the couple who weren’t planning on having another baby. Catelynn gave birth to their daughter Vaeda in February of this year and fans met the little girl on the new season of Teen Mom OG, which is currently airing.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.