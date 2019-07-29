‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers Hint Hannah Brown’s Final Rose Ceremony Experience Brings Hurt & Frustration

This week brings the two-night finale of Hannah Brown’s journey as The Bachelorette. Spoilers tease that it’s going to be an intense ride for the Alabama native, and now some specifics breaking down the sneak peek for the last episodes are emerging.

During the preview for Monday’s and Tuesday’s shows, Hannah is seen in a car, noting that she needs it to stop. She gets out, trips and falls, and The Bachelorette spoilers confirm that this is just ahead of her final rose ceremony.

Photos from ABC show that Hannah’s final rose ceremony dress is the one she’s seen tripping in, and host Chris Harrison shared a bit of context about what happened.

Harrison spoke to ET Online and said that this freak out of Brown’s happened as she was being taken to the location of her final rose ceremony in Greece. Chris explained that he and the crew were already at the spot waiting for Hannah to arrive. The Bachelorette spoilers share that Brown started to freak out thinking about the moments ahead, asked to get out of the car to get some air and fell.

Chris went on to say that one of the crew members with Hannah reached out to stylist Cary Fetman via walkie talkie and explained that Hannah was in rough shape.

“We may need your help. Dress is ripped. Hannah is hurt. Hannah might be bleeding.”

The sneak peek shows one of the crew members rushing to Hannah’s aid when she trips. Chris said that was one of the producers, Bill Dixon. Apparently, Brown had cut both her hand and her arm when she fell, but she wasn’t seriously injured. Harrison explains that things just got overwhelming for Brown.

“Obviously she’s about to make the biggest, most important decision of her life. I think the world was closing in on her… It’s not a good thing. And the poor girl had been through enough.”

The questions end here. The unmissable 2-Night Finale of #TheBachelorette starts TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/nyWkItyRP0 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 29, 2019

Fetman shared via Instagram that Brown will wear a Randi Rahm dress for her final rose ceremony, and fans may remember that Rahm has created a number of gorgeous dresses for the show throughout its many seasons. While Hannah’s dress may have torn a bit upon the stumble, it looks as if the gown and Hannah were patched up enough to hit the final rose ceremony.

The Bachelorette spoilers suggest that Hannah’s rough times won’t end with that trip, though. As The Inquisitr has shared, spoiler king Reality Steve has revealed that Brown’s relationship has taken some difficult turns since filming those last moments in Greece.

It all comes down to this. All of the rumors will be put to rest tomorrow and Tuesday on #TheBacheloretteFinale. pic.twitter.com/nflNp8N4U5 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 29, 2019

By the sounds of things, viewers will probably not see this final rose ceremony air until Tuesday night. Up first, The Bachelorette spoilers tease that Hannah Brown will eliminate one of her remaining three men and go on to introduce her last two guys to her family. All signs point toward some difficult, emotional and frustrating moments playing out as she tries to make her final rose pick.

Will Hannah walk away from all of this happy and in love or heartbroken and alone? The Bachelorette fans are bracing themselves for a wild ride and will be anxious to get updates and answers as these last two shows air.