‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Chelsea’s Life Changes Forever

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of July 29 through August 2 brings a life-changing week for Chelsea as Daryl shows up with big news. Plus, Ana Hamilton actress, Loren Lott, revealed she’s out, and Cait Fairbanks who portrays Tessa is moved to recurring.

Dynasty actor Gordon Thomson portrays Daryl Tulane starting today — Monday, July 29 — according to SheKnows Soaps. Daryl shows up in Genoa City with some big news about her husband, Calvin (John Burke). Once Daryl is finished with his business, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will supposedly be a wealthy woman. Of course, she’s been rich before, but it has never lasted long for her. Before her recent return, Chelsea stole money from Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Fenmore’s before leaving Genoa City. Although that seems mostly smoothed over these days, if she manages to hang onto this windfall, Chelsea’s life could change forever.

There could be more to Daryl than meets the eye, especially because Dukes of Hazzard actress Catherine Bach brings Chelsea’s mom, Anita, back starting Thursday, August 8. During Bach’s filming, Egan reported that Anita would likely cause some chaos in Genoa City during her return, which is not a big surprise given Anita’s history of stirring up trouble.

Late last week, viewers received a shock when actress Loren Lott revealed she’d aired for her last time as Ana, according to The Inquisitr. In the storyline, Ana left to be with her dad Jett during a health issue. Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) joined Ana on Devon’s private jet. While it did not seem like the end, apparently Lott has completed her time as Devon’s sister.

Another change happens this week as Cait Fairbanks moves from contract to recurring, The Inquisitr reported. Fairbanks’ on-screen alter ego, Tessa, is currently in a relationship with Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Tessa’s career is also taking off even though Mariah and Tessa clashed with Ana recently. Since Ana is leaving, it looks like that aspect of Tessa’s career may go more smoothly. Mariah recently took a job as head of Power Communication, and it seems possible that Tessa could leave on tour, much like Fenmore Baldwin (Zach Tinker) did several months ago.

In other exciting casting news, Jason Canela, who portrayed Arturo, was spotted in a picture from Christian LeBlanc on set with Jordi Vilasuso (Rey). LeBlanc deleted the post, but not before several people took screenshots. There’s no official word on Arturo returning to the storyline.