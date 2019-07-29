Jennifer Lopez Twerks On Alex Rodriguez In Tiny Daisy Dukes In Steamy New Video

JLo gave A-Rod quite the present at his 44th birthday party.

Jennifer Lopez gave fiancé Alex Rodriguez quite the birthday present as the baseball star celebrated his 44th birthday over the weekend. The stunning singer and actress showed off her world-famous dance moves while celebrating her man’s big day in Florida, grinding on him in a pair of skimpy Daisy Duke-esque denim shorts in a new video A-Rod recently shared to Instagram.

In the video, the loved-up couple appeared to be together in a club in Coral Gables, Florida, while surrounded by well-wishers who turned out for the athlete’s birthday party.

Rodriguez then grabbed the microphone and told his wife-to-be, “JLo, you don’t know nothing about this Miami s**t right here.”

As the crowd chanted “Go JLo! Go JLo!” Lopez then showed off her pretty risqué dance moves as she energetically twerked on her man, even bending over and down to the floor as she backed up toward A-Rod.

While Alex was dressed in an all-black ensemble for his big birthday celebration in the Sunshine State, Jennifer opted to keep thing a little more casual.

Just days after celebrating her 50th birthday with a huge star-studded party, the “Dinero” singer paired her tiny cut-off denim shorts with a white Guess T-shirt and a pair of large hoop earrings in her ears. She also had her hair tied back into a ponytail.

As Hollywood Life reported, the engaged couple could later be seen in the video dancing along to Jennifer’s 2012 hit “Dance Again” as well as the Neil Diamond classic “Sweet Caroline.”

Jennifer shared her own tribute to Alex on her Instagram page when she posted a video of herself on stage presenting him with a huge birthday cake as she performed. JLo did three consecutive shows at Miami’s American Airlines Arena from July 25 to July 27 as part of her “It’s My Party Tour,” which celebrated her milestone birthday.

“Celebrating you today and everyday my love… you are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm…thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life…” she wrote in the caption in her message for A-Rod.

Lopez then added, “wishing you the most beautiful birthday ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!!”

The peek inside Rodriguez’s big celebration came shortly after Alex treated his fans to a look inside Lopez’s huge 50th birthday celebration, which also took place in Miami, on his Instagram account on July 25.

“TONIGHT was a Jenny from the Block party, and we took it from the Bronx all the way to the 305!!!” he captioned the video, which showed Lopez partying the night away with her nearest and dearest.

“Happy 5-0, @JLo,” Alex continued in the caption. “Te amo mucho.”

The couple often gives fans a peek inside their life at home together with their kids.

As The Inquisitr reported, the duo recently shared a very sweet look at how they celebrated the Fourth of July together alongside Jennifer’s kids with former husband Marc Anthony, twins Max and Emme, as well as Alex’s daughter’s with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, Ella and Natasha.