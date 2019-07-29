‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Can’t Say Goodbye To DJ Tanner: ‘I Don’t Want To Think About It’

The actress admits she is not ready to let go of the character she has played for more than 30 years.

Candace Cameron Bure has no plans to say goodbye to her Fuller House character, DJ Tanner, 25 years after first letting her sitcom alter ego go when the original series ended. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Full House veteran admitted she can’t bring herself to think about the end of the role she first debuted in the 1980s when she was just 10-years-old.

Candace and her co-stars are currently filming the fifth and final season of Netflix’s spinoff of the beloved comedy series, which was a cornerstone of ABC’s TGIF lineup until the show’s cancelation in 1995. When asked if she’s thought about having to bid farewell to her character for a second time, Candace admitted she has no plans to.

“I’m not going to think about saying goodbye. I’m just going to pretend like it’s not ending. I don’t want to think about it.”

In addition to playing widowed mom-of-three DJ Tanner Fuller, Candace will direct at least one episode of Fuller House’s final season, an episode titled “Four Dates with Kimmy Gibbler.” But while the Fuller House star says she loves being behind the camera, she will always have a place in her heart for her character DJ.

The now 43-year-old star previously told Us Weekly that she would love to see DJ into old age someday.

“I wish it were not our final season. I would do this show forever for the rest of my life. Jodie [Sweetin], Andrea [Barber] and I joke that we’ll be coming back for Fullest House! We’ll be the Golden Girls of Full House. You never know!”

While she’s open to participating in a Fuller House sequel, Candace isn’t so sure about a prequel. After co-star John Stamos’ previous tease that he is considering developing a prequel series set before Fuller House’s 1980s era, Candace told Access that such a show would be set before her character’s time. While Candace noted that DJ “wouldn’t even be around or alive,” she admitted she would love to see Uncle Jesse, Danny Tanner and Joey Gladstone (played by Stamos, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier, respectively) “be young.”

Although Candace is dreading the end of Fuller House, her TV sister Jodie Sweetin told Access Live she won’t be as emotional as she was when Full House ended its eight-season run back in 1995 because she knows she will see her co-stars again.

“The first time it was like, ‘Am I gonna see these people again?’ Now I’m like, ‘I’m never getting rid of them,” Sweetin said. “Like, this family, we’re together through thick and thin, so it makes it a little easier in that I know I won’t be saying goodbye to them.”

As for how Fuller House will actually end, Candace Cameron Bure told ET that viewers will definitely feel some closure at the end of the season as loose ends will be tied up for DJ and all of the other characters and their relationships.

The final season of Fuller House will debut on Netflix later this year.