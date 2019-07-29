Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Returns To Instagram To Wish Mom A Belated Happy Birthday

Lori Loughlin is still dealing with the fallout from her involvement in the college admissions scandal earlier this year, but her daughters are here to remind her that they are on her side. On Sunday, the actress turned 55-years-old. To honor the occasion, Olivia Jade Giannulli made a brave move, albeit a day late — she posted on Instagram.

As fans know, the 19-year-old YouTuber stopped sharing on the social media site when news of the college admissions scandal broke because she began to experience severe bullying. On Monday, she broke her silence for the first time since February to wish her mother a happy birthday.

The post on Olivia’s Instagram feed was a throwback photo featuring a younger Lori holding her baby girl. The former Full House star wore a floral sundress with spaghetti straps, which fell to her knees as she knelt down with Olivia gently resting on her lap. The baby girl wore a big ruffled dress with a bow accessorizing her growing brown hair.

In the caption, Olivia reminded Lori that she loves her.

The post garnered over 57,000 likes in just half an hour. Comments were limited on Olivia’s photo, as they were on all of her most recent posts, but some kind words from friends and fans were still visible.

“Whole heart [heart emoji] love you both so much,” one fan wrote.

“Baby Livy baby Lori,” another said with two heart eye emoji.

Olivia’s older sister, Isabella Giannulli, 20, left a single heart in the comments, while model Claudia Oshry left two hearts.

It likely took a lot of courage for Olivia to return to social media, even if it was only for a moment. Her sister did the same on Sunday after seven months of inactivity. Isabella’s post was a more recent black-and-white photo of herself posing alongside Lori. She shared a similar caption to wish her mother a happy 55th birthday.

“Love this photo of you two!!! Happy Birthday, Lori. Miss and love you all!!” one fan wrote in the comments.

The girls’ birthday posts doubled as a show of solidarity for their mother, especially after several months of rumors that Olivia stopped speaking to Lori. Reports swirled that Olivia resented her mom greatly when the scandal broke in March, as it caused Olivia to lose several endorsement deals. However, a source did tell Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that the mother-daughter pair’s relationship is on the mend. They are reportedly talking again, but Olivia and Lori are “far from being close.”

“Their family situation has improved,” the source said. “Lori knows they will all grow and learn.”