Janet Jackson Sends Fans Into Meltdown With Latest Selfie, Gets Accused Of Not Aging

Janet Jackson is currently in the middle of her successful Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis.” While embarking on multiple shows, the “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” icon treated fans with a stunning selfie, which her fans are passionately reacting to.

In the image shared one day ago, Jackson is sporting curly red hair, which is reminiscent of the look she rocked during The Velvet Rope era in the late 1990s. She has a jewel covering her beauty spot as she sparks a huge smile, looking absolutely radiant. Janet kept the fashion relaxed by wearing a long-sleeved black T-shirt.

Not only has the photo racked up over 158,000 likes on Instagram, but it has also achieved over 4,600 comments from loyal fans who can’t get enough of her beauty.

“You have one of the most beautiful and sincere smiles ever! Love you so much,” one user wrote.

“Radiant and gorgeous – thank you for an incredible show,” another commented.

“Such a beautiful photo! I love your smiling pics! Such a beauty!” a third mentioned.

“Why you gotta do me like this?! You’re so d**n beautiful,” a fourth passionate fan stated.

“’97 Velvet Rope vibes,” another insisted.

Janet’s fanbase, also known as the “JanFam,” was quick to mention that she hasn’t aged a day. The “Because of Love” legend is 53-years-old, and they are comparing photos of the star from when she was in her 20s to now.

“Is that now or 93? I mean jeez, you don’t age do you???” one user directly tweeted her.

“Did we time travel back to the 90s?” another asked her on Twitter.

Jackson’s second leg of her Vegas residency is going down a storm and has been praised by her recent audience attendees, which The Inquisitr reported.

For her setlist, Janet is providing fans with many classics as well as some album cuts which aren’t performed often. According to Setlist.fm, the show consists of 37 tracks.

During the first leg in May, a number of huge industry names attended to watch the legend, including Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Hailee Steinfeld, Gabrielle Union, and Queen Latifah. In a series of Instagram posts, Janet shared some of the professional meet-and-greet photos she took, per The Inquisitr.

Jackson’s residency is set to continue throughout July and August at the Park Theater. So far, it is scheduled to finish on August 17. Recently, her fans took to social media to express that they want to witness this show around the world, which The Inquisitr noted.

To keep up with what Janet is up to, follow her on Instagram where her account boasts over 3.6 million followers.