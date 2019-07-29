‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska Stuns In Tight Black Mini Dress During Rare Lakehouse Footage

When it comes to sharing her life on social media, Chelsea Houska appears a little on the cautious side. The Teen Mom 2 star does update her Instagram with sweet family snaps, but the posts can be few and far between.

Chelsea will, however, take to the platform’s stories. As Instagram users will know, anything posted via stories only floats around the digital space for 24 hours. Chelsea’s Sunday footage won’t be around for much longer.

The weekend saw Chelsea update her stories from a lake house, per her words. She was with a friend, as they took to all things style and paraded around some cute outfits in selfie mode. Fans were treated to a variety of looks from Chelsea, including a leopard-print camisole paired with leather shorts alongside more casual denim getups. One outfit appeared to stand out, though. Chelsea chose a sexy, black mini dress for part of her Lookbook update – this girl knows how to rock a little, black dress.

As Chelsea pointed out via her video, the tight number came with ruched and elasticated details. Despite leaning more toward daywear than evening wear with its short sleeves and conservative neckline, this look was nonetheless upping the ante. Chelsea’s slender waist and sexy curves were on show – likewise her tanned legs. The star appeared in her usual redheaded state with matte makeup and simple accessories.

As fans of Chelsea will know, this MTV face comes with more than just her reality appearances to her name. Chelsea has branched out into design with husband, Cole DeBoer. The couple has partnered up with retailer Itzy Ritzy for a collaboration, which includes adult athleisure wear alongside its core baby and child products.

For Chelsea, though, collaborating with a brand involves more than putting her name to a label. The star has been taking to her Instagram stories with vigor to showcase her merch – she’s even involved the family. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Chelsea took to her Instagram stories to showcase a stroller caddy from her range. Video footage sent the star out near her home with the kids, although the video was heavily geared towards the caddy’s benefits (and Chelsea’s obligatory Starbucks).

Loading...

Itzy Ritzy‘s website shows just how much effort Chelsea and Cole have put into their designs.

“The Chelsea + Cole Collection for Itzy Ritzy is an edgy, laid-back and uniquely designed line of everyday products for modern moms & dads. In collaboration with Itzy Ritzy, Chelsea + Cole inspired their own sets of products to reflect their individual styles.”

Fans wishing to see more of Chelsea should follow her Instagram.