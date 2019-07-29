Could Teddi Mellencamp Be Demoted From Full-Time Role On ‘RHOBH’ For Season 10? Heather McDonald Thinks So

Heather McDonald hopes Bravo TV will not bring her back to a 'housewife' role.

Heather McDonald doesn’t want to see Teddi Mellencamp return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full-time role for the series’ upcoming 10th season.

During a comedy show at the City Winery in New York City, the comedian and longtime friend of several Real Housewives stars, including Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador of the Orange County series, revealed to her audience that she believes Mellencamp would be better off as a “friend” of the series.

According to a report shared by OK! Magazine on July 27, an insider revealed that during a Q&A with fans, McDonald was asked which current Real Housewives star she thought should be demoted, and right away, audience members of her show began to chant Mellencamp’s name.

In response to the fans’ reactions, McDonald made it clear that she was in agreement with them by joining in on their chant and answering the question by confirming Mellencamp was the one she’d like to see demoted. Then, McDonald quickly added that she believed Mellencamp should be demoted only due to the fact that there was a problem with her Season 9 storyline.

Mellencamp was brought to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for the series’ eighth season in a full-time role and continued to appear full-time through Season 9.

During the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Mellencamp caused a stir when she shockingly shared that she had allegedly been enlisted to push a negative story about Dorit Kemsley and her decision to re-home a dog she adopted from Lisa Vanderpump’s rescue center in West Hollywood, California, Vanderpump Dogs.

Throughout the season, Mellencamp shared a number of text messages which seemingly proved that Vanderpump’s employee, John Blizzard, had been encouraged to share the story about Kemsley and the dog to her, but Vanderpump denied having put Blizzard up to any such thing. She even appeared in a scene of the show with him in which he apologized for being unclear with his comments to Mellencamp about Vanderpump’s potential involvement.

Kemsley chose to re-home the animal she adopted due to the fact that the dog was biting her family, including her husband and her two kids. However, while she was supposed to return the dog to the animal rescue center, she did not. Instead, she gave it to a woman who later took it to another woman, who dropped it off at a shelter in Newport Beach, California.

The third installment of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs tomorrow night, July 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.