Janet Jackson Returns To Vegas And Continues To Wow Her Audience

In May, Janet Jackson kicked off her first-ever Las Vegas residency — “Metamorphosis” at the Park Theater. The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” hitmaker performed six shows for the first leg and has now kicked off the second.

When the show first debuted, Jackson received rave reviews from critics who were lucky enough to witness the icon on the opening night, which The Inquisitr previously reported.

The show kickstarted again on July 24 and has continued to receive plenty of praise from audience members.

“I loved every moment of #MetamorphosisVegas. Best concert of my life. It was a dream come true to see you live and it was on my birthday which made it even more special. LOVE YOU JANET!!” one passionate fan tweeted.

“Was in Vegas Friday to see @JanetJackson and her #MetamorphosisVegas show. Ms. Jackson still has it…phenomenal show! Brought back so many good memories!” another user shared to Twitter with a video from the concert.

“I loved #MetamorphosisVegas @JanetJackson so much! Thank you to the whole cast and crew for the fun, what a freakin’ show!!” a third tweeted.

“@JanetJackson delivered tonight, Janet’s performance was spectacular,” another tweet stated.

“That was one best shows in my opinion. @janetjackson is amazing as always!” a further tweet mentioned.

During the first run of shows, a number of huge industry names attended to watch the legend, including Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Hailee Steinfeld and Queen Latifah. In a series of Instagram posts, Janet shared some of the professional meet-and-greet photos she took, per The Inquisitr.

For the second leg, more familiar faces went to watch the “Made For Now” chart topper.

“It Won’t Stop” songstress, Sevyn Streeter, met Jackson and said it was a dream come true. She called her an incomparable entertainer who has the sweetest spirit.

Model Nazanin Pimentel, also known as R&B singer Miguel’s wife, attended the show for one of her friend’s birthday celebrations and shared a group photo with Jackson as well as attaching videos of her singing along with the star’s hits.

Slipknot and Stone Sour member, Corey Taylor, attended one of the latest shows with his partner, Alicia Dove. He described the concert as incredible and amazing. He shared a selfie with his girlfriend inside the venue and also posted a number of pictures and videos from the show, which racked up over 125,000 likes, proving to be popular with his followers.

Jackson’s residency is set to continue throughout July and August at the Park Theater. So far, it is scheduled to finish on August 17.