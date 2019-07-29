‘Maxim’ Stunner Joy Corrigan Gets Soaking Wet & Shows Killer Cleavage In Low-Plunging Neon Suit

Joy Corrigan is setting fire to her Instagram account in yet another sultry post.

As fans of the Victoria’s Secret model know, Joy loves to show off her killer figure in a number of sexy outfits ranging from bikinis to one-pieces and everything in between. In her latest Instagram post, the model leaves little to be desired in one of her hottest swimsuits to date. The gorgeous shot showed the 24-year-old posing with a few mountains and a beautiful, blue body of water just at her back.

In the shot, she lay in the sand, leaning her head back and letting her long, wet locks fall at her back. Her flawless figure was on full display in the image in a NSFW swimsuit. The bright and wet ensemble clung to every one of her curves, plunging low into her chest and showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. The suit’s bottom also left little to be desired, while the model’s toned and tanned abs were fully visible.

She accessorized the look with a pair of big hoop earrings and since the post went live on her account, it’s earned her rave reviews from fans with over 4,000 likes and 150-plus comments. While some followers took to the photo to let Corrigan know how beautiful she looks, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her amazing body. A few other fans simply dropped a line to let Joy know they are big fans of hers.

“So gorgeous you are have a great Monday and week ahead,” one follower raved with a series of smiley face emoji.

“Stunner hun!! Love that pic,” another gushed.

“This outfit looks amazing!” one more Instagrammer wrote.

Loading...

Recently, the model sat down with Beauty and Well Being, where she opened up about a number of topics, including her weekend routine and the workouts she loves.

“On the weekends, I like to rewind and detox! You can find me boxing at Rumble Boxing, doing a full body session at Quick Cryo, or hitting the Williamsburg bridge for a jog! My Saturday morning rituals always start with drinking a huge glass of water and adding coconut MCT oils to my matcha tea to give me energy for the day!”

Corrigan also chatted about a few of her favorite modeling experiences, including the time when she got to shoot in Guatemala. Not only did the model do work there, she also said she met a lot of families and children who live on the streets, which served as a huge inspiration for her.