Meghan Markle Criticized For Not Picking The Queen As One Of Her Inspirations In ‘Vogue’ Guest-Editing Issue

Meghan Markle had the honor of guest-editing the iconic September issue of British Vogue, but she was slammed for leaving out one specific person from her list of inspirational women — the queen herself.

The Duchess of Sussex had to put together a list of “trailblazers” that she finds inspiring, but many appeared to be shocked to see that Queen Elizabeth did not make the cut. Some of the women she chose included actress Jane Fonda, model Adwoa Aboah, The Good Place star and body positivity campaigner Jameela Jamil, young climate change activist Greta Thunberg, Orange Is the New Black actress and transgender rights advocate Laverne Cox, Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

According to The Daily Mail, Meghan worked alongside Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful for months to put together the special Forces of Change issue, which highlighted the important work those 15 women do to bring positive change to the world. They are all known for tackling different issues, from climate change to LGBTQ+ rights and society’s beauty standards.

However, the 37-year-old faced backlash for not picking her husband’s grandmother as one of the “changemakers” in the upcoming issue. Not only that, she was also under fire for not choosing people in other important areas, such as nurses, teachers, and doctors. As per The Daily Mail, some online users called the snub “vacuous rubbish” and “absolutely awful.” She was also told off by royal critics for “involving herself in politics.”

Still, Meghan worked with Enninful to lay out “an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us.” She reportedly focused on “women she admires” from “the frontline of fashion, film, tech and wellness,” with the Vogue editor deeming it the most important edition of 2019. The duchess was heavily involved in many social causes prior to her wedding to Prince Harry, and it seems like she wants to continue doing so.

Some have already reacted to the epic cover, with actress Jameela Jamil saying on Instagram that she considered Meghan to be “a total hero,” and that she and Enninful had created “such a beautiful messaging behind this iconic issue.”

“I grew up never seeing Pakistani or Indian girls on the cover of magazines, and this means the world to teenage me. I was a also teen model briefly and thought I would have to starve myself to get into Vogue, and it’s a Fu***** BEAUTIFUL thing that it’s actually my fight against those impossible beauty standards and the diet products I tried to use to get me to that weight, got me here in the end! Thank you @britishvogue for this career highlight and extraordinary life moment that I will Never forget,” she wrote.