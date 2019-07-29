Amber Portwood Speaks Out On Social Media: ‘Remember Who I Am Not What You Hear’

Amber Portwood has been relatively quiet on social media following her July 5 arrest. The Teen Mom OG star allegedly assaulted her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, while he was holding their 1-year-old son, James. The reality show star was in court last week and, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, her Teen Mom OG co-stars were there to support her. On Monday morning, the mom of two took to Instagram to share a video of her dog and to remind her followers to “remember” who she is and not “what they hear.”

“Every morning this beautiful soul is right by my side to make me feel comfortable when I’m a bit down,” Amber wrote in reference to the dog in the video.

“Remember who I am not what you hear,” she continued.

Despite what she is going through, she stayed positive at the end of her post writing, “Still sending all my love and prayers to everyone in need and I won’t stop helping even when I’m going through pain.”

During her latest court hearing, Amber was granted supervised visits with her son, James. Prior to the hearing, she reportedly had only one supervised visit with him. Andrew is allegedly seeking full custody of the couple’s son.

Amber Portwood was introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. She found out she was pregnant with her oldest child, a daughter she named Leah. The relationship with Gary Shirley, the father of her daughter, did not work out. Amber found herself in legal trouble and spent some time in prison. Following her release, she returned to the hit reality television show and continued to share her life.

Loading...

Amber met Andrew Glennon in 2017 while filming Marriage Bootcamp. She and Andrew revealed they were dating and, shortly after that, Amber announced she was pregnant. She gave birth to her son in May 2018, and Teen Mom OG has been following Amber, Andrew and James since then. While the cameras are still following Amber through her latest legal troubles, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the cameras may no longer be following Andrew and James.

Andrew Glennon took to social media to confirm that he and James are no longer a part of the show. Andrew didn’t go into details, though.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG are currently airing on MTV on Monday nights. The cast recently filmed the reunion special, but it is unclear when that will air.