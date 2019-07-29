Religious Author Of ‘I Kissed Dating Goodbye’ Says He Is No Longer Christian

Christian author Joshua Harris of I Kissed Dating Goodbye fame has recently confessed in an Instagram post that he no longer considers himself a Christian, per The Christian Broadcasting Network. Harris had recently announced his divorce to his wife of 20 years.
I Kissed Dating Goodbye was Harris’s smash hit book, a sort of how-to guide to date for religious people in the modern world. The book ended up selling more than a million copies. Written when Harris was just 20-years-old, the book railed against traditional dating, and instead focused on serious courtship, celibacy, and parental involvement in choosing a mate. It also had some controversial ideas, such as claiming that focusing on attraction and romance were “not helpful” as they detracted from finding a more spiritual match.
However, in recent years, Harris had come out against his book, claiming that he now believes that dating when young can be a healthy and positive experience, per NPR. He starred in a documentary called I Survived I Kissed Dating Goodbye in which he discussed his guilt at influencing millions with a doctrine he thinks might be harmful.
In addition, Harris and the book’s publisher came to an agreement to stop production of the book.
Even before the publication of his smash hit book, Harris was well-known in religious circles. His parents, Gregg and Sono Harris, were early advocates of the Christian homeschooling movement in the ’80s and ’90s.
As a figure well-ensconced in the Christian community, Harris has caused shockwaves with his latest Instagram post, in which he proclaimed that he no longer saw himself as a Christian.
“I have undergone a massive shift in regard to my faith in Jesus,” he wrote. “The popular phrase for this is ‘deconstruction,’ the biblical phrase is ‘falling away.’ By all the measurements that I have for defining a Christian, I am not a Christian.”
In addition, Harris took the post to apologize to members of the LGBTQ+ community for his previous beliefs and teachers.
“I want to say that I am sorry for the views that I taught in my books and as a pastor regarding sexuality,” he said.
“I regret standing against marriage equality, for not affirming you and your place in the church, and for any ways that my writing and speaking contributed to a culture of exclusion and bigotry. I hope you can forgive me.”
My heart is full of gratitude. I wish you could see all the messages people sent me after the announcement of my divorce. They are expressions of love though they are saddened or even strongly disapprove of the decision. I am learning that no group has the market cornered on grace. This week I’ve received grace from Christians, atheists, evangelicals, exvangelicals, straight people, LGBTQ people, and everyone in-between. Of course there have also been strong words of rebuke from religious people. While not always pleasant, I know they are seeking to love me. (There have also been spiteful, hateful comments that angered and hurt me.) The information that was left out of our announcement is that I have undergone a massive shift in regard to my faith in Jesus. The popular phrase for this is “deconstruction,” the biblical phrase is “falling away.” By all the measurements that I have for defining a Christian, I am not a Christian. Many people tell me that there is a different way to practice faith and I want to remain open to this, but I’m not there now. Martin Luther said that the entire life of believers should be repentance. There’s beauty in that sentiment regardless of your view of God. I have lived in repentance for the past several years—repenting of my self-righteousness, my fear-based approach to life, the teaching of my books, my views of women in the church, and my approach to parenting to name a few. But I specifically want to add to this list now: to the LGBTQ+ community, I want to say that I am sorry for the views that I taught in my books and as a pastor regarding sexuality. I regret standing against marriage equality, for not affirming you and your place in the church, and for any ways that my writing and speaking contributed to a culture of exclusion and bigotry. I hope you can forgive me. To my Christians friends, I am grateful for your prayers. Don’t take it personally if I don’t immediately return calls. I can’t join in your mourning. I don’t view this moment negatively. I feel very much alive, and awake, and surprisingly hopeful. I believe with my sister Julian that, “All shall be well, and all manner of thing shall be well.”
Though some users voiced their support in the comments, others expressed their disappointment. The picture has earned nearly 4,000 likes.