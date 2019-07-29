Yovanna Ventura Sizzles In The Skimpiest White String Bikini

Yovanna Ventura has her fans drooling over her latest Instagram post.

The Latina model is not one to shy away from showing off her amazing figure on social media in a number of sexy posts, including many bikini-clad ones. It’s no secret that Yovanna looks stunning in every single outfit that she wears and each and every time she shares a photo — the bombshell’s 5.5 million-plus Instagram followers give it a ton of attention.

In the most recent image that was shared with her fans, the beauty appears to be having some fun in the sun. Ventura poses on a white painted balcony, leaning over the railing and holding an ice cold beverage in her hand. She’s all smiles for the shot while looking straight into the camera and wearing her long, dark locks slightly waved and at her back. Ventura appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the shot, with her windswept hair covering just a portion of her eye.

And while her face looks amazing, it’s her stunning figure that steals the show. While clad in a white string bikini, Yovanna shows off her toned abs and legs in the sexy little outfit. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 98,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments. Some fans commented on the photo in English with others commenting in Spanish. A few fans took to the post to gush over her flawless figure while countless others commented on her beauty.

“Love That Beautiful Smile So Much Babe,” one follower raved with a series of emoji.

“You are so stunningly gorgeous,” another gushed.

“Beautiful beach babe!,” another raved with one red heart emoji.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, the model was in Cuixmala, Mexico, where she and a bunch of other models are attending Revolve Summer. During her time there, she shared a number of sexy and stunning shots including a ton of bikini-clad ones. In one colorful, new image, the model lays front and center on an outdoor mattress that is covered with a yellow sheet. The bombshell rests her head on a yellow pillow while looking straight into the camera. Ventura looks nothing short of gorgeous in the photos, wearing her long, dark locks pulled back in a high ponytail and showing off her beautiful face with just a little bit of subtle makeup, including lipgloss. Her killer figure is on full display in a floral print bikini that leaves little to the imagination as it shows off her flawless figure.

Fans can stay up-to-date on all of Ventura’s photos by giving her a follow on Instagram.