Hannah Brown’s Finale More ‘Dramatic’ Than Colton Underwood’s Says Ex-‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky

Fans should buckle up for the blowout finale of this season of The Bachelorette after a former star of the series claims that Hannah Brown’s season will be way more dramatic than the fence-jumping antics of Colton Underwood’s turn as The Bachelor.

Ali Fedotowsky remarked to Entertainment Tonight that she has already seen the finale of the series and that fans should expect the unexpected when it comes to whom Brown picks or does not pick as her forever love on the finale episode.

Fedotowsky, who revealed she will be making a surprise appearance on the season’s live two-night finale episode, claimed to Entertainment Tonight that the conclusion is unlike any finale there has ever been.

“I know Chris Harrison says it every season. the most dramatic episode ever, and I’m like, ‘Chris, come on! This is like, so not! Sometimes it is, and sometimes it’s not.’ Last season with Colton, I thought, ‘Oh, we can’t get more dramatic than this,'” said Fedotowsky, who also said, “I think this finale might top that finale!” She also noted that the conclusion of Brown’s journey on the series will not end the way the show normally does, noting that the reality star might not get the happy ending she envisioned when her experience began on the show.

The former Bachelorette star, who became engaged to Roberto Martinez in 2010 on the Season 6 finale of the series, later broke off her intent to marry Martinez in November 2011. Fedotowsky began dating Kevin Manno, a radio and television host in 2013. The couple would later wed and have two children, daughter Molly, and son Riley.

As well as being a full-time mom, Fedotowsky has filled in for Cameron Mathison as a host on Hallmark’s Home & Family and is the author of a blog. She is also working on a “top secret” Bachelor Nation gig. Of all her jobs it is motherhood that she finds the most challenging as well as the most rewarding. She revealed to Us Magazine that being parents has changed the relationship between herself and Manno, but while adjusting to that change was at times daunting, the couple has now found a rhythm to making their relationship work.

Fedotowsky explained that she didn’t mind the shift in their relationship, knowing that her marriage is strong enough to handle bumps in the road that two children can bring. She said to Us Magazine that she knows that she and Manno can fight and work through their disagreements, noting that it is a great skill to have as a couple.

The Bachelorette finale begins tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.