Shannon Beador Kisses New Boyfriend In Hot Instagram Post

Shannon Beador’s new relationship is heating up!

Just days after she introduced the world to her new beau, 56-year-old businessman John Janssen, her friend Tamra Judge got in on the love fest as well. This past weekend, Judge took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of Beador and Janssen packing on the PDA. In the shot, Tamra tagged the pair at Trevor’s At The Tracks, and it seems as though she and her hubby, Eddie Judge, just completed a romantic double date and dinner with the pair.

In the image, John and Shannon are stood outside and seem to have forget that they’re even out in public. The businessman rocked a white, button-up shirt, while Shannon was wearing a black top on the the adults’ night out. She wore her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved, while her purse was strung across her shoulder. In the public display of affection, Janssen grabbed Beador’s face and planted a big kiss right on her mouth. Beador closed her eyes in the shot and appeared to be caught up in the moment.

In the caption of the post, Judge told fans that the duo are “in love” and since it’s been live on her account, it’s earned her rave reviews with over 69,000 likes in addition to 1,400-plus comments. While many fans took to the post to comment on the hot, new couple, countless others took to the post to let Tamra know they’re super excited about the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“So happy for Shannon. She absolutely deserves to be treated respectably and loved boldly,” one follower gushed.

“She deserves to be treated like a queen, wishing every happiness to her,” another chimed in with a red heart emoji.

“Awhhh this is great. Can’t wait to watch,” one more wrote.

It does not yet appear that Shannon commented on the photo but as The Inquisitr reported last week, the reality star introduced her man to the world in a post on social media. In the image, the couple stood in front of a few docks in the water with Beador rocking a black-and-white checkered shirt, while John was wearing a white, button-down shirt. According to an insider, Janssen is the vice president of Wood Gutmann & Bogart — a California-based insurance brokerage firm, which is well-respected throughout all of Orange County.

“She’s not seeing anyone else. She is very into him and he’s a really good guy,” the source snitched. “He’s really romantic and she just thinks that he is the perfect guy!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres on Bravo on August 6.