Melissa Gorga, 40, Shows Skin In A Plunging String Bikini In Sizzling Photos

The 'RHONJ' star is sizzling in jaw dropping new bikini snaps.

Melissa Gorga’s bikini body was on full display in a series of stunning candid snaps taken of the TV personality, as she soaked up the sun at her Jersey Shore beach house. The flawless 40-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star proudly showed off all her hard work in the gym, as she enjoyed some downtime with her husband, Joe Gorga, and their kids, 13-year-old Antonia, 11-year-old Gino and 8-year-old Joey.

The stunning photos, which were shared by The Daily Mail, showed the gorgeous boutique owner leaving little to the imagination in her two-piece bikini look with a fun and colorful fruit print across the plunging top and skimpy string-tie bottoms, as she enjoyed the sunshine on July 28.

Perfectly showing off her toned abs in her swimwear, Gorga’s lean legs were also on full display, as she posed with her long, textured brunette hair flowing down while accessorizing the fun look with a pair of hoop earrings.

The star walked along the side of her and Joe’s vacation home pool in her bikini look and even matched her husband who sported the same tropical print on a pair of swim shorts.

Melissa playfully splashed her husband (whose sister is fellow RHONJ star Teresa Giudice) as he sat along the side of the pool in one photo, while the couple – who married back in 2004 – were also spotted enjoying an ice cream together as the ripped Real Housewives husband fed his wife.

Another snap shared by the outlet showed the couple’s youngest son, Joey, snapping a photo of his dad, as he posed in his swim shorts with the Jersey Shore water behind him while flexing his impressive muscles.

The new snaps of Melissa rocking the tropical-print bikini come shortly after the popular RHONJ star shared a swimwear photo of her own, as she enjoyed some family time at the Jersey Shore.

Taking to Instagram on July 28, The Inquisitr previously reported that the Envy by Melissa Gorga boutique owner — who celebrated her 40th birthday in March — flaunted her toned body in a slightly more covered-up look, as she rocked a skin-tight neon swimsuit while posing in front of the water.

But they’re far from the only two swimwear looks the super fit mom of three owns, as Melissa previously admitted while speaking to Us Weekly that she owns an almost endless supply of bikinis and one-pieces.

“I have more swimsuits probably than I do underwear, which is crazy, but it’s true!” she said, also revealing her secrets for looking so good in a two-piece.

“I feel like everyone needs to learn how to pick bikinis that fit their breasts properly. I don’t like when the underboob is hanging out and I don’t like when there’s too much middle,” Gorga shared.