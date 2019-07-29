Christie Brinkley, 65, Stuns In Lacy White Dress & Instagram Can’t Believe How Beautiful She Is

Christie Brinkley is showing off her fashion skills on Instagram in another stunning post.

This summer, the mother of three has been flaunting her amazing figure in a number of photos ranging from current snapshots to throwbacks. The model appears to be having a lot of fun in the sun, and luckily for fans, she posts photos on Instagram on a regular basis. The supermodel has racked up over 500,000 on the social media platform alone and each and every photo or video share garners her a ton of attention.

In the most recent image that was posted for her fans, the 65-year-old makes mention of a “beautiful Sunday.” In the shot, Brinkley stands front and center, posing outside with blue skies just behind her. The image seems to have been taken in Christie’s backyard, and she’s all smiles for the photo op. While holding a floppy straw hat with both of her hands, the stunner looks off into the distance while wearing a huge grin from ear to ear.

Christie appears to be wearing just a little hint of makeup as she lets her natural beauty shine through. While wearing her long, blonde tresses down and slightly curled, Brinkley pairs the look with a sexy, lacy dress. The top of the ensemble features long, sheer sleeves and a sweetheart top, and the stunning outfit cinches at the waist with a belt that matches the dress before flowing out into lacy material that falls in tiers.

To complete her look, Christie stands barefoot in the green grass. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the mother of three plenty of attention from her loyal fans with over 4,000 likes in addition to 120-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to gush over how beautiful she looks while countless others commented on her stunning outfit. A few others just chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“Christie, I could see you on top of a cake in this gorgeous lace dress,” one follower gushed with a series of emoji.

“You look like a beautiful angel so very pretty gorgeous major fire,” another Instagram user raved.

“You’re beautiful and incredibly versed in many talents as well! Business woman extraordinaire!” another user gushed with a series of emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the 65-year-old showed off her amazing figure in a sexy Sports Illustrated throwback. In the photo, the model spreads open her legs for the camera, leaving little to be desired in a black-and-blue, two-toned swimsuit. The neck of the NSFW suit plunges well into her chest, exposing plenty of cleavage for the camera. This post earned the blonde beauty rave reviews with over 270-plus comments and upward of 11,000 likes.