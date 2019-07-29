Izabel Goulart Sizzles In Tiny Bikini That Leaves Little Of Her Sculpted Figure To The Imagination

Izabel Goulart has recently been traveling around the south of Europe, soaking up the Mediterranean sun as she delights her Instagram followers with almost-daily bikini snaps. Starting in Greece and traveling on to Paris and then Italy, the Victoria’s Secret model is having the summer of her life.

In the model’s most recent posts, she enjoys the Italian coastline as she dons a black-and-red plaid bikini that leaves little of her sculpted figure and flawless skin to the imagination. In one photo, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model poses against a rock overlooking the ocean beyond as the setting sun shines directly on her bronzed body. The tight-fitting top emphasizes her busty chest while the low-rise bottoms barely cover the area between her legs and leave plenty of toned abdomen on display.

Izabel props herself up against the rock with both arms spread to the side and one leg crossed over the other as her head is thrown back and her long brunette tresses cascade down her back. As she turns her lower body slightly to the side, the model’s followers get a glimpse of her exposed, rounded booty and sculpted thighs.

The 34-year-old completed the look with a series of bracelets and black sunglasses while her nails are manicured with white polish and her face is makeup-less.

In the caption of the photo, the supermodel writes “Dolce Far Niente,” which roughly translates to pleasant relaxation or idleness in English. She then tags Sardegna and Italy, where she is enjoying the latest leg of her Europe trip.

In the comments section, Izabel’s 4.5 million followers went crazy for the recent post, leaving her plenty of appreciative emoji, including fire, hearts, and heart-eyed smileys. They also told the model that she was “gorgeous,” “perfect,” and “body goals.”

“You are absolutely divine!” one Instagram user wrote.

“How can you be so sexy,” another fan questioned.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Izabel spoke to Elle magazine in 2016 about how she maintains her killer figure. Her fitness regimen includes a variety of exercises and disciplines, including Pilates, kickboxing, running, and body-weight exercises.

The model also told the publication that fitness keeps her balanced in all areas of her life.