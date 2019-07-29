‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shows Off Straightened Short Hair And Distressed Leggings Look

Although Chelsea Houska shares her life on Teen Mom 2, fans don’t just love following her on social media for updates on her family. Rather, a lot of Chelsea’s fans follow her for her awesome style. The mom of three often takes to social media to show off some stellar looks and on Sunday, she took to her Instagram stories to show off some distressed leggings.

In the photo, Chelsea was wearing black distressed leggings with a white basic tee. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “new distressed leggings alert.” However, it wasn’t just the outfit that fans took notice of. In the photo, Chelsea straightened her red hair, showing off her short hair look.

Fans of the Teen Mom 2 star know that, in the past, Chelsea has always rocked hair extensions. Lately, though, she has been wearing a shorter look and fans love it. In her new photos, Chelsea’s straightened hair goes just below her shoulders.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea started rocking the shorter look back in May. Fans noticed the short hair and tweeted to her asking if she had cut it. Chelsea responded and revealed that she had taken out most of the extensions. However, she also revealed that she had kept a few of the extensions in.

“I still have some extensions in because im addicted to volume hahah but I’m trying to rock shorter hair for a while.”

Three months later and the mom of three is still rocking the shorter hair style.

Chelsea Houska was introduced to fans on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter, Aubree. The relationship with her daughter’s father did not work out, and Chelsea moved on with a man named Cole DeBoer. The two met at a gas station but didn’t speak to one another during their first meeting. Cole later tracked Chelsea down on social media and the two started dating. Chelsea and Cole tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their first child together, a son named Watson, in January 2017. Chelsea then gave birth to the couple’s second child, a daughter named Layne, in August 2018.

Chelsea has been sharing her life on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Season 9 of the show recently wrapped up, but the cast has reportedly been filming for Season 9B of the show. While fans wait for the new season to air, they can catch up with all-new episodes of Teen Mom OG airing Monday nights on MTV.