Rachel Lindsay Dons Little White Bikini For Bachelorette Party, Plenty Of Twerking Going On

Rachel Lindsay sure knows how to throw a bachelorette party.

Bachelor nation’s own Rachel Lindsay is getting married to Bryan Abasolo next month and she is celebrating her upcoming nuptials with a hot bachelorette party. She took a few of her friends to Costa Rica for a time of fun and relaxation as they soaked up plenty of sunshine in their skimpy bikinis. The bride-to-be and her clan headed to Planet Hollywood Beach Resort in Costa Rica in what was deemed a “Camp Costa Rachel” experience.

According to E! News, the 34-year-old reality star brought along her besties from season 21 of The Bachelor, including Whitney Fransway, Alexis Waters, Kristina Schulman, and Astrid Loch. They were all competing for Nick Viall’s final rose that season and became good friends through the dating ordeal. Also along for the ride was Bibiana Julian, who was on Arie Luyendyk’s season.

The women put on their skimpy swimsuits to lounge on the boat as it glided through the waters of Costa Rica. Rachel Lindsay donned a white triangle-style bikini that showed off her amazing figure. The other Bachelor stars were just as sexy in their different colored bikinis. They also took some time off the boat to go playing on the black sandy beaches of Costa Rica.

Lindsay made sure that she sent her BFFs home with a memento from the festivities. She designed a black and white large tote bag that had “Camp Costa Rachel” imprinted on it. The bag was filled with lots of fun goodies for her girls. There were also personalized giant cookies provided, just because you can’t have a bachelorette party without a few sweet treats.

Lindsay may have the title of twerking queen because she did a lot of that during the trip. They took twerking classes and she was not shy about practicing her best twerk. At one point, she was seen shaking her booty in her little white bikini on the boat.

In addition to showing plenty of skin on the trip, the reality stars went snorkeling, dancing, ate plenty of good food, and of course, celebrated with champagne. They also were provided with hangover kits–just in case.

Rachel Lindsay met Bryan Abasolo on the set of The Bachelorette in 2017 when the blushing bride was looking for her soulmate on reality TV. Her quest to find love ended with a marriage proposal and they have been happy ever since. She certainly seems to have found her prince charming and is all set to live happily ever after.