‘SI Swimsuit’ Model Hunter McGrady Empowers Her Fans As She Flaunts Her Curvy Figure In Skimpy Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady inspires her Instagram followers as she proves to the world that being a successful and sexy model has nothing to do with shape or size. The 26-year-old frequently takes to the social media site to share her self confidence with her followers, as she poses in everything from skimpy bikinis to full-on outfits.

The model’s latest post featured her in a white bikini with a sarong tied around her waist and open down one leg. The blonde beauty struck a pose on a pool deck in front of a decorative wicker ornament, as she shifted her weight to one hip and propped one foot up on her toes. She looked bronzed from the summer sun, as the string white bikini showed off her busty cleavage, curvy arms and waist, while the red paisley sarong teased her left leg.

Hunter gazed toward the photographer unsmiling, as her eyes were covered in oversized sunglasses and her hair swept up in a half-do with a red scrunchie. She accessorized with a simple gold bracelet, going makeup free as she enjoyed a day at the pool.

In the caption of the photo, the model revealed that she is spending a few days in The Hamptons with “The Knot family,” as she enjoys making incredible memories with some of the people she adores the most.

In the comments section of the snap, the model’s half-a-million followers showered her with compliments and expressed their admiration of her confidence.

“Girl, you empower me! I wanna grab my white bikini & take my size 16 curves to the pool!!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Looking hoooott!! Get it girl!” another fan commented, following up with a heart, fire and smiley emoji.

“Damn I wish I had the confidence and self esteem and self love that you have for yourself. You look amazing,” yet another inspired fan chimed in.

Last week, Good Morning America announced that the model will be featured on the cover of the fall edition of wedding magazine The Knot. The upcoming fashion issue addresses size inclusivity, and Hunter will be featured in her own wedding dress that she wore when she married her now-husband, Brian Keys, in mid June.

Speaking with the publication, Hunter expressed her pride at being featured on the cover of the magazine without the typical “plus-size” label attached.