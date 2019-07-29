WWE News: ‘SmackDown Live’ Star Explains Why He Uses His Real First Name On Social Media

Although most WWE superstars are known by their WWE-owned ring names on social media, where they interact with fans and colleagues alike, there seems to be a growing trend where the company’s performers opt to use their real names instead. But with an industry veteran recently questioning this practice, Xavier Woods of The New Day took to Twitter to issue a lengthy response, where he revealed the reasons why he uses his real first name on multiple social media platforms.

As recapped by Wrestling Inc., former WWE superstar Lance Storm had a Twitter conversation over the weekend with Impact Wrestling star Jordynne Grace, where he asked the young grappler why she feels using two names on social media as a professional wrestler could “modernize the business.” While Grace emphasized the importance of separating one’s in-ring character from their real selves, Storm insisted that having two names would only prove confusing to fans and even to other people in the business.

During this discussion, Woods chimed in with his thoughts and offered an in-depth explanation of why he believes the practice is beneficial to today’s wrestlers. The SmackDown Live superstar, whose real name is Austin Watson, explained that WWE owns his current ring name, which means he wouldn’t be able to use it once his time with the company ends.

“At some point, Xavier Woods will not be able to shake his hips as well, won’t be able to throw pancakes as far, won’t be able to get beat up by the giants that he works with and still be able to work.”

After adding that he doesn’t want to end up like other wrestlers who aren’t sure what to do with their lives once their wrestling careers are over, Woods went into detail about why he goes by the name Austin Creed on Twitter and on his video gaming YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown. According to the 32-year-old New Day member, he decided to use this name because he wants to build his brand while he’s still in his prime as a professional wrestler, therefore ensuring that the brand has long been established once he’s done performing in WWE as Xavier Woods.

“By building Austin Creed at the same time I’ve already, hopefully, set myself up to be able to work and pay my bills doing something that I absolutely love outside of wrestling that makes me happy,” he continued.

As noted by Heavy, Austin Creed is a combination of Woods’ given name and Carl Weathers’ Apollo Creed character from the Rocky film franchise. Prior to “UpUpDownDown,” he had originally used this name during his pre-WWE days in the independent circuit.

Xavier Woods is far from being the only WWE superstar who goes by a different name on social media, as WrestlingNews.co pointed out that several WWE performers currently use their real first and last names on their respective social media accounts. Among others, these include wrestlers Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth), Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad Budgen), Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi), Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) and Ali (Adeel Alam).