Ashley Iaconetti Says There Won’t Be Any Celebs At Her Wedding To Jared Haibon: ‘Chris Harrison’s Not Coming’

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' stars invited everyone from Ashton Kutcher to Jenny McCarthy to their wedding.

Ashley Iaconetti says her wedding will be celebrity free, unless you’re counting reality stars. The Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite, who is set to wed fellow franchise alum Jared Haibon in the groom’s home state of Rhode Island next month, recently revealed that the A-listers on her guest list either can’t attend her nuptials or haven’t RSVP’d yet.

Ashley made the disappointing reveal on her I Don’t Get It podcast over the weekend, Us Weekly reports. The bride-to-be noted that even the longtime host of The Bachelor franchise had to turn down the invite for the out-of-town wedding.

“Chris Harrison’s not coming. He has other prior obligations.”

Ashley added that it is “really, really sad” that Harrison has to miss the wedding, which will reportedly have a movie theme. Harrison has been a mainstay and frequent officiant at all of the past weddings spawned by the ABC franchise.

“I think [this] might be the first Bachelor wedding he hasn’t attended. But he sent us a really nice gift from our Crate & Barrel registry, and he was very thorough and sensitive about what he said when he had to say that he couldn’t go. Like, it was a very long explanation and it was very nice. Although it was very disappointing.”

Ashley also revealed that some famous Bachelor fans, including her future husband’s celebrity lookalike, Ashton Kutcher, and his favorite singer, Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas, probably won’t make it to the Rhode Island wedding.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any celebrities there. Ashton and Mila … but we never heard from them. But as far as friends go, we invited Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy and then Rob Thomas. I don’t know if [Ashton and Mila] did get their formal invitation but they did get their Save the Date. Donnie and Jenny sent their RSVP back and they can’t go.”

The couple’s wedding planner, Troy Williams, noted that Wahlberg and McCarthy sent a very personal, handwritten regret when responding that they wouldn’t be able to make the wedding.

As for the Kutchers, Ashley and Jared met The Ranch star and his wife last summer, and the foursome formed an unlikely friendship. Jared later posted a selfie that showed him standing beside his celebrity twin at the Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event, according to E! News, but it is unclear if they have spent any time together since.

Even some of the invited reality stars may not make it to the Bachelor in Paradise stars’ wedding. Ashley and Jared previously told Us Weekly that fellow Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Jade and Tanner Tolbert will be front and center at their nuptials—unless the birth of their second baby changes their plans.

While Ashley predicted that no celebrities will be at her wedding, one famous face that will definitely be in the house is singer David Cook. In an interview last month with Entertainment Tonight, Ashley revealed that the American Idol Season 7 winner will perform at her wedding to Jared. The Bachelor in Paradise bride-to-be also gushed that Cook is one of her favorite artists “ever,” and that his romantic voice can “warm up an entire room.”

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon met on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, but they didn’t begin dating until nearly three years later. The ABC reality stars got engaged in June 2018 in a beachside proposal in Mexico, which aired on Bachelor in Paradise last season.