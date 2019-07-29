Winnie Harlow Celebrates 25th Birthday In Skimpy Diamond Outfit That Leaves Little To The Imagination

On Saturday evening, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Winnie Harlow rang in her 25th birthday at Story nightclub in Miami with an extravagant party that included champagne, celebrity guests, and a delicious, tiered cake, reported The Daily Mail. The model was also dressed in one of her sexiest outfits yet, which she posted on her Instagram page on Sunday to share with her 6.3 million followers, along with other photos and videos taken during the party.

In the photo, the birthday girl flaunts her flawless figure in a sparkling silver leotard that left her entire midsection exposed and included strings of diamonds and rhinestones dripping off the top and forming a skirt around her hips. The intricate detail of the glittery diamonds over her chest drew the eye as her cleavage peeks out from underneath the sparkles.

The model’s long legs were on full display as the skirt left plenty of skin exposed and barely covered her lower half while pointed-toe high heels made her legs appear even longer. Winnie accessorized with intricate dangling diamond earrings, a matching diamond bracelet, a gold watch, and plenty of makeup, including pink glossy lips, black-lined eyes, and thick black lashes. She wore her long, brown hair wavy and loose, parted down the middle and flowing down her back.

In the caption of the snap, Winnie writes that her birthday makeup was done herself, impressing her followers with her talent and beauty. She received hundreds of messages wishing her a happy birthday and complimenting the Canadian native on her stunning looks.

“Is this even real?,” one fan asked.

“A Leo that knows how to make an entrance,” another Instagram user commented.

“I love the fact you don’t hide yourself and freely express your personality. Please don’t stop doing what you are doing! Your looks are [fire],” yet another adoring fan chimed in.

In a separate post, Winnie is featured in a short video clip as she stands next to her decadent pink and gold four-tiered cake while her friends surround her and sing happy birthday. In the clip, the model couldn’t look happier as she glows and basks in the attention, flipping her hair and flashing an enormous smile for her friends and loved ones.

At the end of the video, Winnie struts her stuff for the cameras, dancing along to the music in the background and positively beaming with happiness.

“OMG! You goddessssss,” one of her Instagram followers commented on the video.