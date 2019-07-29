Model Rachel McCord Sizzles In Barely There Black Thong Bikini While Licking An Ice Cream Bar At The Beach

Rachel McCord was spotted enjoying a day of scorching sun at a Los Angeles beach over the weekend, reported The Daily Mail. Dressed in just a skimpy bikini, the model was photographed having the time of her life as she splashed in the waves and enjoyed a refreshing treat.

The 29-year-old arrived at the beach in short acid-washed jean shorts and a Louis Vuitton bag and immediately stripped her clothes to run to the water and take a refreshing dip. The younger sister of 90210 actress AnnaLynne McCord frolicked in the waves in a black bikini that left little of her sculpted figure to the imagination. The top included thick halter straps and a tie in the middle that drew the eye to her cleavage while the bottoms cut low on her belly, exposing her toned tummy and rounded booty.

The model completed the beachy look with a thin gold bracelet and a series of necklaces in addition to a pair of retro brown sunglasses and thick gold hoop earrings. She wore her long blonde hair loose around her back and shoulders and was photographed laughing and flashing her signature bright-white smile. At one point, Rachel soaked her feet in the surf while eating a white ice cream bar.

A couple of years ago, the actress came out with her own book, called Slay The Fame Game: Break Into Hollywood And Social Media Without It Breaking You. The book offers a step-by-step guide to those looking to make their way to fame as Rachel teaches young actresses, models, and social influencers how to overcome insecurities and deal with rejection, increase demand for their work, and gain recognition, among many other tips and tricks.

The social media influencer also runs her own blog – The McCord List – that provides similar tips and tricks to those included in her book as she shares her experiences in the fashion and Hollywood worlds.

The model’s website explains that “As a serial entrepreneur, based in Hollywood, [Rachel] collaborates with, advises and encourages her network of fellow talent, celebrities, bloggers, and influencers on all things related to branding, social media, and Hollywood.”

In one blog post from earlier this year, called “Why You Need to STOP What You’re Doing and Try Self Care,” Rachel explains to her followers why self care should be their top priority and how to stick to their self care practices in order to avoid feeling burnt out.

Other blog posts include tips on how to eat more fruit, how to get through the “feeling like a loser funk,” and tips for living your best life.

Fans can find more of her best advice on her blog.