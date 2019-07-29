Tana Mongeau And Jake Paul Actually Marry In Las Vegas, The YouTuber Couple Found Their Bliss

Sin City was the site of the marriage between Tana Mongeau And Jake Paul on July 28. Her manager, Jordan Worona, walked the pretty bride down the aisle, as seen in an Instagram video from Ali Stagnitta, an on-air reporter for Hollywood Life.

Not long before the main event happened, the couple were still in Los Angeles.

Then, at about noon on Sunday, Tana and Jake caused a happy scene at Van Nuys airport as the pair waited to board a private plane to Las Vegas. A crowd gathered on the tarmac, wishing them well while posing for a group picture.

Earlier, before leaving to grab her ride to get married, Tana uploaded a sweet, audio-only video in the wee hours of her wedding day. She apparently preferred to present a black screen as she talked about her romance with her future husband.

Speaking directly to Jake during the eight-minute YouTube clip, she talked about how nervous she was, but also about how much love she feels for her fiancé.

Tana said she remembered the first time she laid eyes on the man she was about to wed, and she added that since she is so used “to losing everything” she loves, she wants to be extra sure she does not lose him as well.

Tana also admitted that, with a life like hers, she wants someone who truly understands her.

Obviously, that person is Paul.

While many believed this union would never happen, Jake, 22, and Tana, 21, actually did exchange vows in Las Vegas. As proof, the fellow YouTubers’ ceremony was filmed by MTV for an upcoming show, stated Us Weekly magazine.

Before those nuptials occurred, the couple’s engagement — which came about only two months after the social media celebrities met — brought “concerns that the relationship might be fake and that they’re getting married just for the publicity. Even Jake’s brother, controversial YouTuber Logan Paul, seemed to doubt that their romance was real,” reported The Inquisitr.

Logan was wrong.

The pair tied the knot in a ceremony in which Tana’s ruffled gown was delicious. The blond beauty’s strapless frock was white at the bodice and then eventually turned pink at navel level. The train of this gorgeous get-up was extremely long, making it difficult to glide down the wedding runway like a model bride.

But, with her manager’s guidance and support, this blushing bride did make it to the place where her groom was waiting in a designated area in front of a festive flower wall done in pink and white blooms.

And so, a mere five weeks after they became engaged at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas, Jake and Tana married in the same Nevada hot spot: the legendary Graffiti Mansion.

Then, after their vows were said, the happily married couple’s reception was held at the Sugar Factory. At that point, their serious situation turned into a rabble-rousing party for everyone involved.

A hearty congratulations to freshly newlywed YouTubers, Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul!