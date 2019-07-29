Kelly Gale Rocks Minuscule Leopard Print Bikini By The Beach In New Photo

Kelly Gale is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Sunday, July 28, the Victoria’s Secret model shared a sizzling new photo to her feed that her 1.1 million followers certainly didn’t ignore. The snap caught the 24-year-old standing on top of a large rock with the beautiful ocean and near-cloudless blue sky providing a breathtaking background behind her. While the scene was nothing short of stunning, it was Kelly herself that captivated her audience — and one glance at the new social media post explains exactly why.

The stunner sent pulses racing by showing off her incredible bikini body in a minuscule leopard print two-piece that left very little to the imagination. The dangerously low-cut top hardly contained her voluptuous assets that threatened to spill out of every angle, leaving an insane amount of cleavage well within eyesight.

Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set showed off an equal amount of skin, if not more. Its daring high-cut offered hardly any coverage to the babe’s long, toned legs and famous curves — though her fans definitely did not seem to mind that Kelly was showing some skin. Its thick, animal print waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and drawing eyes toward her rock hard abs that are a result of the stunner’s countless hours in the gym.

Kelly kept her look simple by foregoing accessories to let her bronzed bikini body take center stage. Her dark brown tresses appeared damp — possibly from the beauty taking a dip in the ocean before the moment was snapped. They fell around her in beachy waves and perfectly framed her face, which sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty pop.

Instagram went into a near meltdown over the beauty’s skin-baring photo. At the time of this writing, the shot has already racked up more than 37,000 likes after less than 24 hours of going live to the platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for Kelly’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look perfect like always,” one person wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

“Goals for sure,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Kelly has showed some skin on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe shared another NSFW snap to her feed that saw her going completely nude on a boat as she informed her fans she had been “busy skinny dipping on repeat,” driving them absolutely wild.