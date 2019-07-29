Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein’s Triple Bikini Instagram Update Drives Fans Wild

Gabby Epstein is showing some skin again on Instagram, and her millions of followers are taking notice.

On Sunday, July 28, the Australian bombshell indulged her fans with not one or even two, but three sizzling new bikini snaps that sent pulses racing. The geotag in the post placed the stunner in Queensland, Australia, and saw her rocking three itty-bitty swimsuits from the popular online clothing brand SHEIN, which she asked her 2.3 followers to chose their favorite from.

In the first slide, Gabby carried a bright blue surfboard while sporting a simple black two-piece that left very little to the imagination. Its low scoop neckline left an insane amount of cleavage completely on display, while a stack of gold necklaces drew even more attention to the exposed area. The matching bottoms of the set were arguably skimpier, and did absolutely nothing to cover her long, toned legs.

A swipe to the next photo saw Gabby on the beach, this time in a white bikini that was adorned with pink and red flowers. The babe’s voluptuous assets were hardly contained in the itty-bitty top that sported an even wider neckline that the one before, but her fans certainly did not seem to mind. Its lower half was fairly similar to the black bottoms, sitting low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and rock hard abs.

The final photo saw the blonde beauty in the most unique swimsuit of the three. The bright teal set consisted of an off the shoulder ruffled top that clung tight to her bosom, offering a glimpse of cleavage underneath her platinum hair that fell over her chest. The most eye-catching element of the set, however, were its minuscule bottoms that put nearly everything completely on display.The garment covered only what was necessary, leaving nearly every inch of the stunner’s lower half completely within eyesight. Its thin waistband sat very high on her hips, drawing eyes straight to her famous curves and flat midsection.

Fans of the Aussie beauty went wild for the eye-popping new post on her page. At the time of this writing, the snaps have already accrued more than 64,000 likes after just eight hours of going live on Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower her with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow! Very beautiful and perfect silhouette,” one person wrote, while another said it was “too difficult to choose” their favorite look because she “always looks so cute.”

Loading...

“Looking at the definition of a goddess,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Gabby has shown some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently shared another steamy photo that saw her rocking yet another tiny bikini underneath a completely sheer pink dress — a look that drove her fans absolutely insane.