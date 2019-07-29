Victoria’s Secret Model Gizele Oliveira Spills Out Of Sexy Red Leopard Print Bikini In New Photos

Gizele Oliveira spent some time in Newport, Rhode Island this weekend, and found a few minutes to hop onto her Instagram and wow her millions of followers with a few sizzling snaps from the trip.

On Saturday, July 27, the Victoria’s Secret model upload a duo of skin-baring bikini snaps that sent pulses racing. While it was unclear whether she was by the beach or the pool, or just simply laying outside to tan, the gorgeous, near-cloudless blue sky proved it was a perfect day to rock a bikini.

Both snaps in the post got up close and personal with the 25-year-old, who was crouched over the camera to show off her impressive figure and itty-bitty bikini that left very little to the imagination. The number kept up with not one, but two popular trends of the summer — leopard print and a bright, bold color — and looked nothing short of stunning on the Brazilian bombshell.

Gizele’s eye-popping red top hardly contained her voluptuous assets that nearly spilled out of the skimpy number as she posed in front of the camera. It tied together in a tight knot right in the middle of her bust to keep anything from falling out of place, while her stack of gold necklaces fell down to her chest to draw even more attention to her exposed cleavage. The matching bottoms of the set were just barely in the frame of both shots, but it was enough for fans to tell that the garment was equally as risque as the top, if not more. The piece covered only what was necessary, leaving her famous curves and toned legs completely bare for her fans to admire. Its thin, ruched waistband — which Gizele tugged even higher in the second photo of the post — sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and toned midsection even more.

Along with her necklace stack, Gizele also added a pair of dainty stud earrings for a bit more bling, and wore a pair of bright pink, square sunglasses for a unique bit of flair. Her long, brunette tresses were worn down and spilled over one shoulder, blowing all around her in the breeze.

Fans of the stunner went absolutely wild for the double update shared to her page this weekend. At the time of this writing, the post has racked up more than 37,000 likes, while hundreds took their admiration to the comments section to shower Gizele with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said her post gave them “fitness motivation.”

“You look really amazing in this bikini,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Gizele has slipped into a bikini this summer. Earlier this month, the babe stunned by the pool in a sexy white two-piece from fellow Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor’s new swim line, and the look certainly did not disappoint.