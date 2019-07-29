Kourtney Kardashian Accused Of Posting Altered Bikini Photos To Negate Bad Paparazzi Snaps

Kourtney Kardashian fans are accusing her of posting altered photos of herself to social media following the not-so flattering paparazzi photos that were posted of her earlier this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian is currently vacationing with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, in Corsica.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram over the weekend to share snaps to her feed and her story of herself wearing a sexy and skimpy yellow thong bikini, the same piece of swimwear that the paps caught her in earlier in the week, which showed cellulite on her legs, thighs, and booty.

In one photo, Kourtney poses on the deck of a yacht with her friend, Simon Huck, who goes shirtless next to her. Her youngest son, Reign, is by her side making a goofy face for the camera.

In the picture, Kardashian looks super toned, flaunting her ample cleavage, toned arms, rock hard abs, and curvy hips. In another photo posted her feed, the reality star sits on a rock and poses with a smile on her face.

However, some fans think that the photos were a simple PR stunt to help fans forget about unflattering paparazzi snaps.

“PR…after those awful pics the other day,” one critic wrote in the comment section of the article, a comment that gained 72 upvotes just minutes after it was posted.

Another reader joked that the photoshop guy must have returned from his own vacation to help Kourt out with her recent pictures.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is known for being very health and fitness minded. Recently, she opened up about one way she keeps her trim figure, which is following the keto diet, a program she says makes her look and feel her best.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney revealed in a post for Poosh back in June.

“‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month,” the reality star added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s bikini snaps on her Instagram page.