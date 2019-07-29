NFL Rumors: Baltimore Ravens Taking A Look At Veteran Josh Johnson After Robert Griffin III Injures His Thumb

Josh Johnson could be getting another crack at an NFL job.

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly bringing in the veteran quarterback for a workout after Robert Griffin III suffered a hairline fracture in his right thumb that is expected to keep him out for several weeks, possibly through the start of the upcoming season. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter, the Ravens opted to try out the veteran Johnson, who saw action in four games with the Washington Redskins last year after the season-ending injury to Alex Smith.

Though it had been seven years since Johnson saw meaningful action in an NFL game, Bleacher Report noted that he showed to be a capable quarterback in throwing for 590 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The 33-year-old Johnson would not be competing for a starting spot, which belongs to Lamar Jackson after the Ravens went all-in on the second-year player by trading Joe Flacco to the Denver Broncos. Johnson would also have some competition for the No. 2 spot, with the Ravens drafting Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley in the sixth round of the draft.

Bleacher Report noted that McSorley could be more in line to win the backup job, meaning Johnson would be an emergency option or a camp arm if the Ravens should choose to enter the season with two quarterbacks.

“If anything, Griffin’s absence might allow McSorley an opportunity to become Jackson’s backup rather than the third-string QB,” the report noted.

It was not clear if the Ravens intended to bring in any other quarterbacks for workouts in looking for a temporary replacement for Griffin, or if the team planned to offer Johnson a deal.

Regardless of the injury to Griffin, the Baltimore Ravens may be feeling good about the offseason quarterback shakeup. Jackson had earned the starting job by the end of last season, and has looked sharp in the start of training camp so far. Jackson also appears to be highly motivated, saying he wants to prove wrong the doubters who have called him a run-first quarterback and question his passing ability.

“It motivates me a lot,” Jackson told ESPN. “Make them eat their words, that’s all.”

But Jackson also admits that his passing abilities were lacking at times last year.

“You guys saw me last year. I was horrible. A lot of ducks,” Jackson said. “It’s been better. A lot of tight spirals.”

If the Baltimore Ravens should end up signing Josh Johnson, it could also give another veteran to help with Jackson’s development.