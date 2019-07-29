How Ciara & Russell Wilson Reportedly Responded To Bow Wow’s ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Ciara and Russell Wilson are reportedly rising above rapper Bow Wow’s recent comments about the singer.

The “Better” rapper reportedly told partygoers at Elleven45 Lounge in Atlanta on Sunday, July 21 that Ciara was a “b**ch.” The rapper also said at the concert that he “had her first,” referring to the fact that Bow Wow and Ciara dated from 2004 to 2006. The video of Bow Wow’s remarks was shown all over social media and resulted in many Ciara fans bashing Bow Wow.

While Bow Wow’s comments were discussed on social media, neither Ciara nor Wilson engaged in the conversation in defense of the “1, 2 Step” singer. However, HollywoodLife reports that the couple is reportedly well aware of Bow Wow’s comments and are simply choosing to turn the other cheek.

“Ciara and Russell really have nothing to say about the whole Bow Wow situation,” a source told the outlet. “They are so above that drama and don’t even have time to respond to something as petty as that. They’re both living their best lives and super focused on their careers and new projects.”

Another source stated that the couple is choosing to focus on their business ventures rather than focusing on the past. Ciara debuted her seventh studio album Beauty Marks, which is her first release under Warner Bros., per Pitchfork.

Wilson is also perfecting his craft. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback signed a $140 million contract with the Seahawks earlier this year and is reportedly gearing up for the upcoming football season.

“When it comes to Russ and Ciara, they are taking the high road, at least publicly,” another source said. “Has it affected them and are they talking about it? Absolutely. But, they are choosing to rise above it and not give it any more life than it already has.”

In addition to Bow Wow being criticized by social media users, some of the Wilsons’ celebrity friends decided to chime in on the remarks the “Better” rapper made. Nelly reportedly made an Instagram video which stated that Bow Wow “needed a hug,” and that his video was an “intervention” for the So So Def artist. T.I. was also reportedly in the video.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Wendy Williams also defended Ciara against Bow Wow during her “hot topics” section of The Wendy Williams Show. Williams reportedly called the comments “distasteful.” Bow Wow reportedly clapped back at Williams by showing a photo of her in a bikini, which many social media users felt was his way of body-shaming the daytime host.