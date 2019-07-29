Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Urges Stefan To Wed, Eve Does The Unthinkable

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, July 29, reveal that the week in Salem is going to start off with some huge drama right off of the bat.

According to Celebrating The Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans will want to buckle up for an eventful Monday in Salem as things will heat up to start off an action packed week.

It seems that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will urge Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) to marry her, and she has a great reason why the wedding should happen soon.

Gabi will tell Stefan that she’s come up with the answer to all of their work problems. He’s currently in major legal trouble due to Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) framing him for their kidnapping, and he could lose the business if he doesn’t have someone with the DiMera name to run it.

The CEO of DiMera Enterprises must be a DiMera by either birth, adoption, or marriage, and if Stefan marries Gabi she will be able to take over his CEO duties if and when he’s behind bars.

This is the perfect excuse for Gabi to marry Stefan, as she’s been plotting to win him over and marry him in order to take his money and power in a shocking revenge plan.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will also see Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) make a shocking and cruel move in hopes of keeping her husband, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford).

Eve doesn’t want Jack to regain any of his memories, because she knows that if he remembers his former life with ex-wife, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) that he’ll leave her and go running back to Jen.

So, Eve will decide to destroy all of the vials of Dr. Rolf’s serum and even burn the formula to make more so that no one else, including Jack, will ever be able to use it to cure their amnesia again.

When Jack finds out about the stunning betrayal from his wife, he’ll demand a divorce from Eve, and he’ll even go as far as to fire her from her job as the police commissioner.

Jack is now in real jeopardy of never regaining his memory and being able to remember his former life with Jennifer and their two children, Abigail (Kate Mansi) and JJ (Casey Moss).

Fans can see more of the drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.