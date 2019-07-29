‘Days Of Our Lives’ Preview Spoilers: The Drama Explodes In Salem

Days of Our Lives weekly preview is full of shocking revelations and major drama, and fans aren’t going to want to miss one minute of the action this week.

In the brand new Days of Our Lives promo for the week of July 29, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) tell her brother, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) that she is going to marry Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

Rafe is furious over his sister’s seemingly wild decision to marry a man who has a terrible track record with women, and the law. “Over my dead body,” he tells his sibling.

Meanwhile there are flashes of Gabi and Stefan’s wedding ceremony, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) looking upset with her current love interest, Ted Laurent (Giles Marini), and Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) back in the land of the living as he gives Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) a kiss on the cheek.

Of course, fans already know that Nicole is really Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in disguise, and viewers will likely be thrilled to see Penghlis back on the show after his most recent character, Andre DiMera, was killed off last year by Abigail Deveraux (then Marci Miller) as she struggled with a split personality disorder.

Next week everything changes for four Salem couples. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on NBC. pic.twitter.com/1PK61bJnis — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 26, 2019

Days of Our Lives fans can also see a flash of Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) getting into a physical fight with his step-brother, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), as he pushes him through the doors of a building.

In another clip, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) looks furious as she looks into the eyes of his wife, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) and tells her that she has been fired from her job as the police commissioner.

Later, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) stands next to his girlfriend, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) as he tells Rafe that he is the new boss, seemingly after being named the new commissioner in the wake of Eve’s firing.

In another shocking scene, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) snuggles up to his sleeping wife, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) as he tells her that he loves her so much. She sleepily responds by saying, “I love you too, Eric,” outing herself as being in love with Rex’s brother, and immediately looking horrified by the words that have come out of her mouth.

The promo promises that this week’s episodes will be full of drama, calling it “The week when everything is going down.”

Fans can see all of the drama unfold by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.