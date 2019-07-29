Watch Detroit Tigers Vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream: MLB On YouTube, Start Time, Preview Of Monday Clash

The American League Central cellar-dwelling Detroit Tigers travel west to face the Los Angeles Angels, who still hope to earn themselves a playoff spot, in an exclusive MLB YouTube game.

Major League Baseball returns to YouTube, with this week’s exclusive streaming game pitting one team, the Detroit Tigers, that long ago dropped out of the race to make the postseason, against a struggling Los Angeles Angels club that remains at least within striking distance of a playoff spot. The Tigers come into Anaheim on a five-game losing streak, and losers of 16 of their last 18 games, according to Baseball Reference. The third-place Angels followed a brief four game win streak by suffering three losses in a row at the hands of the lowly Baltimore Orioles over the weekend, before winning on Sunday, and will not hope to feast on the Tigers in a game that will not be available for viewing anywhere but on YouTube.

In fact, other than the YouTube live stream, there’s only one way to watch the Tigers vs. Angels game, and that is to buy a ticket to 45,500-seat Angel Stadium of Anaheim — also known as The Big A — in Anaheim, California, about 35 miles south of Los Angeles. The game — and the live stream — will get underway at 7:07 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Monday, July 29. That start time will be 10:07 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 9:07 p.m. Central.

Fortunately, the YouTube live stream of the AL Central vs. West matchup can be viewed below right here, by scrolling down this page.

Alternatively, the YouTube Detroit-Los Angeles game will stream via the MLB.com site, or directly on YouTube. The MLB contest will also stream via a new, dedicated channel on the YouTube TV service, which charges a monthly fee, but includes a seven-day free trial. Both YouTube and YouTube TV also offer downloadable apps which can be used to watch the Tigers-Angels game on mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes such as the Roku and AppleTV.

The Angels have experienced a streaky, uneven 2019 season so far, and currently sit at 55-52, five games behind the Oakland A’s in the face for the American League’s second Wild Card slot, per MLB.com. But as has been the case since 2012 for the Angels, they have had one consistent factor all season — their 27-year-old, two-time AL MVP Mike Trout.

Despite playing for a losing team, the Angels’ Mike Trout is having another MVP-caliber season. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

The Angels’ eight-time All Star is putting together yet another MVP caliber season, as BR records, leading the league in home runs with 34, and RBIs with 85. Trout also leads in on-base percentage (.439), slugging percentage (.663), and OPS (1.102), which combines those two stats.

The Angels managed to get back on track in Sunday’s game against Baltimore, winning 5-4 on a walk-off home run by Matt Thaiss, as The Baltimore Sun reported.