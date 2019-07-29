‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: One Fan Favorite Leaves While Another Returns

Days of Our Lives comings and goings for the week of July 29 reveal that fans are about to see one character leave Salem while another is set to return.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives will be shaking up the casting yet again with the latest batch of moving pieces.

The reports suggests that Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) is set to leave town and bid farewell to Salem for the foreseeable future.

The character jumped on the scene as the long, lost child of Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun).

His entrance into Salem was a rocky one back in March 2017, as he tried to kill his step-mother, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), because he believed she killed his mother. However, since that time he has become a beloved son to Kayla, and the only family that she currently has in Salem.

Tripp is set to leave town sometime in August, which could mean that some tear jerking scenes are head as he says goodbye to Salem, his friends, and his family members, including Kayla, who has been a wonderful and loving mother to him in the absence of his own biological and adoptive parents.

In the latest #DAYS, Tripp and Ciara's plan to catch Claire goes horribly awry.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/oLhK3KMYa8 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will see Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) return to Salem, and for good reason. Jordan will likely want her son, David, back.

As viewers will remember, Jordan was last seen back in April when she went off the deep and and tried to kill her brother, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), planning to kill his girlfriend Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), and frame him for it before getting caught, and then trying to murder her own brother.

Jordan was sent away to get treatment for her mental health issues, and she asked her former boyfriend, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) to take care of her son, David, while she was gone.

Rafe has been doing just that and has grown to love the little boy, but now that Jordan is back in town it could lead to some major drama between the pair if Rafe decides that he wants to fight for the baby.

The report reveals that Jordan isn’t back for good, and that she’ll have only a short stint when she returns to the soap opera.

In addition, actor Michael Hagiwara will debut as Mr. Shin, a DiMera Enterprises board member in early August.

Fans can see more of the drama by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.