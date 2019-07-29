Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting Video: Footage Of Reported Mass Shooting In California Shows Gunshots, Chaos

Video of a reported mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California has flooded social media on Sunday evening, showing images of fear and chaos as gunshots rang out in the background.

As NBC News reported, emergency crews were responding to the Northern California festival after reports of gunfire. Initial reports indicated that as many as 11 people were injured in the shooting, though police have yet to release any exact totals.

The Gilroy Garlic Festival is known across the country and has become one of the largest food festivals in the United States. The alleged mass shooting took place near the end of what is the third and final day for the festival, with reports that gunshots rang out at close to 5:30 p.m. local time.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene, saying they saw a white man in his early to mid-30s firing a rifle at a rapid pace.

“It was just rapid firing,” witness Julissa Contreras told NBC Bay Area.

“I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn’t aiming at anyone specifically. It was just left to right, right to left.”

Other witnesses said they saw multiple bodies on the ground, indicating that the number of casualties from the mass shooting could still climb.

“We were just leaving and we saw a guy with a bandana wrapped around his leg because he got shot. And there were people on the ground, crying,” witness Evenny Reyes told the San Jose Mercury News, via KPIX 5.

“There was a little kid hurt on the ground. People were throwing tables and cutting fences to get out.”

As KPIX 5 reported, police evacuated people from the festival to a nearby amphitheater.

UPDATE: People at the #GilroyGarlicFestival are being evacuated to a nearby amphitheater as a safe point https://t.co/7zOKK6SmTV — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) July 29, 2019

While details of the shooting were still coming clear, many people were already sharing a video of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting online. A clip posted on Twitter by NBC Bay Area editor Stephen Ellison showed people running frantically away from the sound of gunfire in the background. There was some confusion, as the person filming the video at first appeared to question if it was fireworks before realizing that there was an active shooting.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Ambulance crews were told 11 people down in a reported shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. https://t.co/ufzR4VllUL pic.twitter.com/giApm5t2bX — Stephen Ellison (@sj_ellison) July 29, 2019

Another video posted to Twitter showed people scrambling to leave the festival, including many with young children. Many of the videos showed people shocked that a shooting would take place at what is a family-friendly event.

Garlic Festival shooting, bro recorded this one, hope everyone safe, you could hear the gunshots at the beginning. pic.twitter.com/fyB5PfUxh7 — roach rocha (@roach_Rocha95) July 29, 2019

Police have not given any further updates on the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting, including the status of the suspect or the number of victims.