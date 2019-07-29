Yanet Garcia Puts Famous Booty On Display In Neon Thong Bikini

Yanet Garcia is vacationing in California, and has been sharing photos from Universal Studios and Santa Monica.

Her newest update is a bikini pic, which has only been posted for half an hour. Even so, it’s already reached over 151,000 likes.

The photo showed Yanet in a neon, string bikini at the beach. The hot pink popped on her tanned body. She posed for the photo with her back facing the camera diagonally. Garcia sat on her knees, and looked over her right shoulder. The weather girl gave a slight pout, while sporting a backwards baseball hat and oversized sunglasses. She also wore her hair pulled back in a low ponytail. Behind her, you could see the sun setting, along with the Ferris wheel and other carnival rides.

Fans were all for the photo, showering the TV personality with plenty of compliments.

“Life is a collection of booty photos,” joked a follower.

Meanwhile, others focused on the geo-tag, which revealed she was in Santa Monica.

“Santa Monica will never be the same,” said a fan, while another added, “I’m on my way to Santa Monica.”

Other Instagram users couldn’t get past Yanet’s good looks.

“You are a goddess, you are really beautiful from head to toe,” declared a fan.

Garcia first revealed that she was in California by posting a photo from Universal Studios Hollywood. The update from yesterday showed her posing in front of the “Super Silly Fun Land” sign. This prompted Laci Kay Somers to reach out to Yanet.

“You’re in LA let’s meet up,” suggested Laci. This suggestion was well-received by Yanet’s fans, who liked Laci’s comment over a hundred times. Only time will tell whether the two will actually have time to meet up.

Meanwhile, Yanet wore a jersey-inspired minidress. The dress hugged her curves, while she held a plush of Lisa Simpson in her right hand. With her other hand, she held a giant donut, which appeared to be the size of her head. It looked like Garcia was going to take a big bite out of the pink treat.

And while it’s usual for Yanet’s fans to rave about her looks, the donut distracted many of her followers.

“The biggest donut ever,” commented a fan, while another said, “Stop lying! U [sic] are not gonna eat that.”

“Don’t forget you Are [sic] what you eat,” warned another follower, as someone else admitted their cravings, saying, “Anybody else really want that donut tho?”