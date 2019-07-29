Wendy Williams’ Lifetime Biopic Reportedly Set To Reveal Dark Secrets About Her Life

Wendy Williams is set to produce a Lifetime original movie about her own life, and it is shaping up to be juicy.

According to Pop Culture, Wendy Williams’ new biopic is going to hold nothing back, as it will cover her life from childhood until the present day.

The report reveals that the movie will be called Just Wendy and will detail her struggle with cocaine abuse, as well as her “sex romps,” the fat-shaming she had to endure from her own family members, and a “never-before” told story about date rape by a chart-topping artist in the music industry.

Source tell TMZ that Wendy’s current messy divorce with longtime husband, Kevin Hunter Sr. will also be apart of the film, as well as her relationship with Mo’Nique, and the racism and sexism she’s experienced in Hollywood as she’s scratched and clawed for her successful career in radio and on television.

There are going to be at least two different actresses who will play Wendy at various ages in her life, but those actresses have yet to be named, as production is reportedly trying to find an unknown actress for the part.

Production is set to begin on the movie later this year.

As many fans already know, Wendy Williams filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter earlier this year, splitting after over 20 years of marriage.

Wendy decided to end her marriage after months of rumors that Kevin had been cheating on her, and that he even fathered a child with his alleged mistress.

Following the split, Williams spoke out about the new life that she was building without her husband.

“My husband and I were partners, but I just had to clean the slate and start over. I’m good at this new role, at least I think so, but this isn’t new for me. I met my husband on my 29th birthday. I was already a property owner. I was already a radio star. I was already the boss of my own life. I’m returning to that life with a bigger platform and I love it. Now, I cheer for myself, but I’m still madly in love with him… You see it in my eyes,” Wendy said at the Black Enterprise FWD Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina back in June.

Fans can keep up with Wendy Williams life after her divorce by following the TV personality on social media, or watching her talk show, which airs weekdays. Check local listings for time and network.