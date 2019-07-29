Larsa Pippen Rocks Daisy Dukes & See-Through Body Suit On Instagram

Larsa Pippen is ending the weekend with another sultry new social media photo.

On Sunday night, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a new picture of herself wearing a skimpy little ensemble, and flaunting her fabulous figure.

In the sexy snapshot, Pippen is seen wearing a pair of tiny little daisy dukes. The denim shorts show off Larsa’s long, lean legs and put her curvy hips on full display.

The former reality TV star also wears a see-through leopard print bodysuit, which hugs her ample bust and lean arms, and gives fans a pick at her lingerie underneath the sheer material.

Larsa has her long, sandy blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands, which fall down her back and cascade over her shoulders. Part of her mane blows in the wind as she poses running her fingers through her hair and giving a seductive stare into the camera.

Pippen also dons a full face of makeup for the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, pink eye shadow, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and light pink color on her plump lips to complete her glam look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen and her longtime husband, NBA great Scottie Pippen, announced their split last year, which shocked many fans.

The couple had been married for over 20 years, and share four children together, Justin, Preston, Sophia, and Scotty Jr., whom the revealed will remain their priority despite the divorce filing.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa said of her split from Scottie at the time.

The Kardashian bestie also had to deal with rumors of infidelity and comments about her being a gold digger after the split was announced, all of which she debunked on social media.

